Trump launches media company in partnership with Brazilian deputy investor

Former US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday night an agreement to launch a media company and its own social network, Truth Social. With plans to return to political life, the Republican is trying to re-enter the virtual sphere, which he has been virtually absent from since he was suspended from Twitter and Facebook after inciting the invasion of the Capitol on 6 January.

In a statement, Trump said he had gathered enough investors to launch the Trump Media & Technology Group, as the venture will be called. The president’s partner in the undertaking, the company Digital World Acquisition, has federal deputy Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Bragança (PSL-SP) as its chief financial officer, an ally of president Jair Bolsonaro. Digital shares soared 140% after the announcement, trading at $25.53 on the Nasdaq exchange.





The goal, according to Trump’s statement, is “to create a rival for the left-wing press consortium and fight Big Tech companies in Silicon Valley, which use their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in the United States.” The companies’ agreement has yet to be approved by regulatory authorities.

Since leaving the White House in January of this year after a failed crusade to try to reverse the popular vote that put American institutions to a stress test, Trump has maintained an active presence in conservative media. However, away from the social networks that catapulted him to the presidency in 2016, serving as his megaphone and allowing him to dominate the news cycle, he has struggled to reach a wider audience. Earlier this month, the former president, who has indicated on more than one occasion that he plans to return to the White House in 2024, filed a process for Twitter to reactivate his profile.

The plan is for Truth Social to be on the air in the first quarter of next year, with plenty of time for the November legislative elections, in which the Republican Party, where the former president continues to wield great influence, plans to regain control. of the House and Senate.

The details of Wednesday’s announcement, however, were vague: they pointed to a new pre-order app for Apple devices, illustrations that clearly refer to Twitter, and figures whose veracity could not be confirmed.

Brazilian deputy

Partner of the former president, Digital World Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company created in Miami a month after Trump lost the 2020 election. Popularly known as “blank check” companies and regulated in the US, companies of this type serve typically to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of buying other companies.

Digital World filed a public offering mid-year and sold its first shares last month, raising about $238 million. Another $11 million was raised from the sale of shares to investors through private offerings. Among the shareholders are some of the top US investment funds such as DE Shaw and Highbridge Capital Management.

When it put its shares up for sale, the company did not reveal how many or which companies it planned to buy and, according to the New York Times, at least one of the investors, Saba Capital Management, did not know that Trump would be a business partner. Digital World’s website only says that the goal was to join a “state-of-the-art company”.

The participation of the Brazilian deputy was no secret: the name of Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Bragança appears in a series of documents and in the company’s listings. In July, in the Broadcast column of the Estado de S. Paulo newspaper, the deputy said that his involvement with the company will not impact his mandate and removed the risk of potential conflicts of interest. According to him, “many deputies have their own activities. I am an investor”.

Before entering politics, the deputy had a long career in the financial market, working at the investment banks JPMorgan and Lázard Freres, for example, and launching his own venture initiatives.

The company’s director is Patrick Orlando, a former Deutsche Bank employee who created his own investment bank, Benessere Capital, in 2012. According to the NYT, he has created at least two other “blank check” companies, including one in the Cayman Islands tax haven — legal practice, as long as it is declared to the Internal Revenue Service of the country of origin.

Trump and the media

Trump to this day continues to repeat that he was the victim of unproven fraud in last year’s election and accuses the mainstream press of publishing “false” news to harm him. In a statement released announcing the deal, he said: “We live in a world where the Taliban has a strong Twitter presence, but their favorite American president has been silenced.”

Trump referred to a recent poll released by YouGov in which he appears at number 20 on the list of most popular former American presidents. “This is unacceptable,” he said.

According to a survey by the Washington Post, mentions of the Republican dropped 95% between January and early June this year on Facebook (which blocked his accounts for at least two years), on Twitter (Trump’s favorite network, which banned it for life) on Reddit and Pinterest. In early March, the former president even launched a blog, which he closed weeks later due to the low success.

Rumors that the Republican could launch his own social network have circulated since he failed to win re-election, but none of them have been proven true. Early news indicated that he was interested in launching his own news channel to rival Fox News. His former adviser, Jason Miller, launched a social networking platform popular with the former president’s supporters, Gettr, but Trump never joined. In a statement Wednesday, Miller said he and Trump could not “come to an agreement” on the matter.