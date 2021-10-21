“Truth Social”: Donald Trump Announces Launch of New Social Network

Former US President Donald Trump will launch his own social media app, called “Truth Social,” which he said would “confront Big Techs” like Twitter and Facebook, who barred him from their platforms.

“Truth Social” will be created through a new company formed by the merger of Trump Media & Technology Group and a special acquisition company (SPAC), according to a press release distributed by both organizations.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a big presence on Twitter, but their favorite American president has been silenced. This is unacceptable,” Trump said in a written statement included in the statement.

“I’m excited to submit my first Truth on Truth Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give everyone a voice. I’m excited to soon start sharing my thoughts on Truth Social and fighting Big Tech,” said the former president.

The social network, with initial launch scheduled for next month and full deployment in the first quarter of 2022, is the first of three stages in the company’s plans.

The next step should be a subscription-based video-on-demand service called TMTG+ that will feature entertainment and news and podcasts, according to a press release.

The company plans to eventually compete with Amazon.com’s AWS cloud service and Google Cloud.

A representative of Trump’s company, who declined to be identified, confirmed the contents of TMTG’s press release. Trump’s spokeswoman, Liz Harrington, also tweeted a copy.

“For a long time, Big Tech suppressed conservative voices,” former president’s son Donald Trump Jr. told Fox News in an interview.

“Tonight my father signed a definitive merger agreement to form what will be Trump Media & Technology Group and Truth Social, a platform for everyone to express their feelings.”

Trump banned

Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms banned Trump from their services after hundreds of his supporters protested at the US Capitol on 6 January.

This protest came after a speech by Trump in which he falsely claimed that his defeat in the November election was due to widespread fraud, a claim rejected by several state courts and election officials.

company merger

The deal will list Trump Media & Technology Group on Nasdaq through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp, a blank check acquisition firm led by former investment banker Patrick Orlando.

Trump Media & Technology Group will receive $293 million in cash that Digital World Acquisition Corp had in trust, assuming no shareholder in the acquisition company chooses to redeem its shares, according to the statement.

Orlando, who worked at Deutsche Bank and BT Capital Markets, has launched at least four SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Company, which is a stock exchange listed company with the objective of acquiring a private company) and has plans for two more , according to your company’s website and regulatory documents.

But none of the SPACs have closed a deal yet. A China-based SPAC that Orlando led failed last month to complete a merger with Giga Energy Inc. that would have valued the transportation solutions provider at $7.3 billion because it couldn’t deliver the necessary cash, according to with regulatory documents.

Shareholder redemptions reduce the amount of money that Digital World Acquisition Corp will have available to give Trump Media & Technology Group at the close of the deal.

The companies said in the statement that completion of the merger is subject to redemptions that do not exceed the agreed minimum cash requirement.

The statement did not reveal what the requirement is, although this detail is usually contained in a regulatory document that is expected to follow this Thursday (21).

The deal values ​​Trump Media & Technology Group at $875 million, including debt, according to the press release.

(Edition by Gerry Doyle)