Twins of Nanda Costa and Lan Lanh are born healthy

The information was confirmed today to UOL by the advice of Nanda Costa, who pointed out that the two are healthy and were “received with enormous love”.

The two announced their pregnancy in June, and did not release the names of the children. In participation in “Altas Horas”, Lan Lanh said that Nanda wanted one of them to be called “Victory” because of the difficulty they had in the fertilization process. She vetoed: “But I’m Bahia, right Serginho, there’s no way, old man. Not Vitória,” she said, eliciting laughter from the presenter.

“We changed the subject and let’s wait a little longer,” she added, laughing.

The twins of Nanda Costa and Lan Lahn were born on the night of last Tuesday, October 19th, healthy and received with great love. The delivery was quick and smooth, and both mothers and little girls are doing well. Soon, on schedule, they’ll be home. The new family, which cannot fit in with so much happiness, makes a point of thanking all the affection and good vibes from fans and friends since the beginning of the pregnancy.