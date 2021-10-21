UFC: Borrachinha already warns that he won’t beat the weight, but Vettori guarantees a fight: ‘I would even face Ngannou’

Brazilian will play the UFC main event this Saturday and won’t be able to stay within the weight limit

Paulo Borrachinha (13-1) makes his return to UFC as main event this Saturday against Italian Marvin Vettori in a challengers for Israel Adesanya’s middleweight title. However, the fight will not take place at this weight.

During this Wednesday’s “Media Day”, the Brazilian, who last fought in September 2020 for the belt with Adesanya, admitted that he is overweight, weighing 96kg two days before the official weigh-in.

The limit for a fight between middleweights without a belt is 84.5kg.

“I think this fight will happen, maybe we can do heavyweight 90kg, it could be more exciting for the fans, I think that with the two heavier ones the knockout is easier”, said Borrachinha, during the press conference.

But Vettori’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, guaranteed that the fight will take place anyway.



“We were never a main event killing team. I didn’t talk to Paulo’s team. But Marvin will fight him at heavyweight. He’ll fight Francis Ngannou on Saturday, if he’s the one who shows up,” Ali told ESPN.

“But first it would be 195 pounds (88kg). Then it goes to 198 (89kg). I don’t know what he’s going through and I won’t judge him. We’re going to fight. Marvin wants him to show up,” he added.