UK government resists new measures against Covid despite warning from hospitals | World

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid on Wednesday resisted calls from doctors for new measures to curb a growing wave of Covid-19 infections, despite his warnings that the hospitals are about to become overloaded.

The UK recorded 223 new Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, the highest daily number since March, and the cases in the country are the largest in Europe, with nearly 50,000 new infections reported this Wednesday.

Javid announced deals for two experimental antivirals against Covid-19, one developed by MSD and Ridgeback Therapeutics and the other by Pfizer, reinforcing the strategy of relying on vaccines and drugs to limit winter damage rather than restrictions.

Still, the minister warned that people should be vaccinated and receive booster doses when possible, or a “Plan B” — which involves limited measures such as mandatory masks, a home work order and vaccination passes for access to certain locations — could be triggered.

“We are watching the data closely, and we will not implement our Plan B contingency measures at this point,” he said, adding that five million people over 16 remain unvaccinated and cases could reach 100,000 a day. .

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government said it was relying on vaccines, including booster shots for the vulnerable, to avoid winter lockdowns, having already shut down the economy three times.