UK has more Covid cases than France, Germany, Italy and Spain combined

In December of last year, when the first of several worrying Covid-19 variants spread across the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the unpopular decision to cancel Christmas plans for millions of Britons.

“We’re sacrificing our chance to see loved ones this Christmas to have a better chance of protecting their lives so we can see them on Christmases to come,” Johnson said, taking a landmark step in his career — a step he had just ruled out just a few days ago. before.

Ten months later, the UK’s attitude towards Covid-19 has changed beyond recognition. Virtually all restrictions in England were lifted in July, with the events and hospitality sectors returning to full capacity. Johnson urged the British to “start learning to live with this virus.”

But the Delta variant (even more transmissible than the Alpha strain that wrecked late last year’s plans) didn’t go away. The country has quietly experienced a resistant high number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths when compared to the rest of Europe. Great Britain registered almost half a million cases in the last two weeks (there were almost 50,000 on Monday (18) alone), more than France, Germany, Italy and Spain combined. The UK recorded 223 deaths on Tuesday (19), the highest daily number since early March.

Boris Johnson differed from most European Union leaders in his approach. Although several countries on the continent have introduced passports for vaccines, England has suspended its original plan to do so. The wearing of masks, social distance and other measures are no longer required by law in Great Britain. This is in contrast to much stricter actions in several European countries, where proof of vaccination or a negative test is required to visit bars and restaurants or work in various sectors. including in health.

Hospitals in Britain are now close to crumbling once again under the pressure of new admissions. At the same time, the country’s early vaccination success is at risk

to be nullified by a limping launch of booster and children’s vaccinations.

“Exceptional policies lead to exceptional results,” Deepti Gurdasani, an epidemiologist at Queen Mary University in London, told CNN. “It’s very predictable. It’s a

consequence of opening everything. We are approaching winter and things are only going to get worse,” added the specialist.

Some services may have to close. The prime minister’s spokesman admitted on Monday that a “challenging” winter is to come, and Johnson himself has not ruled out a return to the requirement for masks or stronger restrictions to protect the NHS. acronym) of the country in the coming weeks.

But experts (including Johnson’s own heads of health) are begging for a more urgent change in approach. The NHS Confederation, which represents the government’s public service providers, urged the government on Wednesday (20) to adopt its “Plan B” measures, which would include European-style vaccination passports and more mask requirements. But the government has ruled out that measure for now, just insisting it was watching the case numbers closely.

“There are a number of ways in which we are out of step with Western Europe and the rest of the world,” said Martin McKee, professor of European Public Health at London

School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. “We’ve seen in other European countries that collective measures make a big difference. We should be asking ourselves: Are we right? There is no evidence that we are.”

Slow launch

The engine behind Britain’s renewed optimism in the New Year was its vaccination program, which surpassed most countries on its initial scale and set the narrative.

Johnson that Britain was triumphantly emerging from the pandemic.

However, the country is struggling to repeat those early successes as it tries to vaccinate teenagers and give booster shots to the elderly and people at risk. “England’s launch of booster shots is failing to keep pace with the launch of the first and second doses of vaccine,” warned John Roberts, a consultant to the Covid-19 Actuaries Response group, which tracks vaccination numbers, in a statement in Monday -fair.

More than a month after the start of the booster application, less than half of those over 80 who were vaccinated twice received it. “It is clear that accelerating the launch of the reinforcement

it is vital to reduce the pressure on healthcare services and minimize Covid-related deaths this fall and winter.”

The group estimated that, at the current rate, the 22 million people who make up the country’s highest-risk groups will not be vaccinated with three doses by the end of January, despite initial government promises that the program would protect people during the period. Winter.

Vaccines continue to reduce the number of patients with Covid-19 who need hospital treatment, but lowering immunity makes the pace of release even more important. Most people over 40 in Great Britain were originally immunized with the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca, whose effectiveness against the Delta variant has been shown to be lower than that of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

A pre-print study by Public Health England (PHE) found that vaccine protection against infection dropped from 66.7% to 47% after 20 weeks,

compared to a 90% to 70% drop for Pfizer’s vaccine. Separate research from PHE found that AstraZeneca’s effectiveness against Delta hospitalization dropped from just over 90% to just under 80% after 140 days, while its effectiveness against death remained close to 90%. Pfizer remained above 90% in both

metrics.

Many experts attribute the lack of momentum in the UK vaccination campaign to months of positive results from the Johnson government. “All government messages and actions suggest that we are out of harm’s way,” said Gurdasani.

“There are a lot of messages that the pandemic is essentially over, so a lot of people are thinking there’s no need to worry,” added Professor McKee. There are also concerns at the other end of the age spectrum, as the NHS works to vaccinate ages 12+ and prevent a rampant repeat transmission in schools

who interrupted most classes in June and July.

The program got off to a bad start amid conflicting initial advice from the country’s scientific bodies. While France, for example, started vaccinating children under 18 in

In June, the British government gave the green light for the change only in September.

So far, 1.2 million teenagers have received a dose of vaccine and only 260,000 have had two doses in England. “The problem is not that teenagers don’t want to

vaccinate. There are many who are desperate to receive the vaccine, but it is not yet available at school,” said epidemiologist Gurdasani.

Schools complained about the lack of vaccination staff. England’s delay in allowing teenagers to visit national vaccination centers has left the country

behind Scotland in the inoculation of this age group.

“There is a loss of direction here,” said Professor McKee. “It’s not clear who’s in charge.”

winter must be harsh

Britain’s Covid-19 rates are above much of Europe’s, but its mitigation measures remain minimal.

“The government is totally reliant on the vaccination program, which is now very largely happening,” McKee said. “It is really necessary to urgently review where we are different from other countries, and assess whether we should really be different, and why.”

Professor McKee joined several experts to ask for a package of measures that mirror what is happening on the continent. Several European countries, including France and Italy,

have Covid-19 passports and necessary vaccinations for healthcare professionals, while many others still require masks in crowded spaces – something the UK does not

adopts.

The prime minister, on the other hand, has abandoned initial plans to introduce similar measures. “Vaccine passports have an important role to play; French and Italian experiences show that it is,” said McKee.

Cases have remained low in both countries since the measures were introduced. Health care is delegated in the UK. Vaccine passports were announced in Wales and Scotland. Meanwhile, Johnson is keeping them to England under his “Plan B” scenario. But with infection rates so high every day, many wonder why “Plan A” is still in effect.

“We have extremely high infection rates in children and among the elderly population,” said Dr. Gurdasani. “We’re coming into winter and things are only going to get worse”,

added.

People’s fatigue with Covid-19 is another challenge. Crowding events are taking place without vaccination requirements and few traces of the pandemic still remain

on British streets during peak periods. Only 40% of Brits still regularly practice social distancing, compared to 62% in the middle.

July and 85% in April, according to the Office for National Statistics. The survey also found a gradual decline in mask use.

For some, this trend is alarming. “We’ve registered 30,000 to 40,000 cases every day for months. There is no other country that tolerates this, but it has been normalized” in the UK,

said Gurdasani.

The steady stream of admissions has not increased dramatically over the past two months, but neither has it decreased: official figures show that more than 700 new patients enter hospitals and health centers every day.

That leaves hospitals, already struggling to overcome a backlog of treatments that were delayed during the pandemic, eagerly awaiting another winter peak.

Last week, England’s NHS said more people (5.7 million in all) were awaiting treatment than at any time since it started to register. Meanwhile, the health teams had the busiest month of September ever

registered.

“There is no doubt that the NHS is busy, with the highest number of patients seen in the emergency room in September, 14 times as many Covid-19 patients in hospitals

compared to the same month last year and record ambulance calls,” listed Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director of the NHS.

The impact that winter will bring is still avoidable. “There are so many unknowns,” McKee said, noting that earlier predicted spikes in infections this year have not materialized. But experts and hospital officials fear a new strain. “It’s not a place most health care professionals want to be,” added epidemiologist Gurdasani. “In fact, I’m scared we’re in this position before winter.”

As the year goes on, the nature of Britain’s second Christmas pandemic remains elusive.

