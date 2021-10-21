UK rules out ‘lockdown’ despite rise in covid-19 cases | World

the government of United Kingdom on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of decreeing a new “ lockdown ” in the country, despite requests from health experts for urgent measures to be taken to contain the new outbreak of cases of Covid-19 in the country.

In an interview with the British press, the Minister of Business, Kwasi Kwarteng, said that the government is monitoring the data of the pandemic and highlighted that, although the level of cases is high, hospitalizations and deaths for covid-19 remain low, thanks to the high vaccination rates.

Kwarteng also downplayed the need for the government to adopt the so-called “Plan B”, which foresees, for example, the return of the demand for masks and the implementation of a vaccination passport system. “Talk about more travel restrictions, more roadblocks is completely useless,” he told Sky News.

The statements came at a time when UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being pressured by health experts and some authorities to act against the spread of the virus.

1 of 1 Boris Johnson — Photo: Ian Forsyth/AP Boris Johnson — Photo: Ian Forsyth/AP

In addition, the increase in cases occurs just over a week before the start of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (CoP 26), which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) Confederation, which represents organizations across the industry, said in a statement released by the Financial Times that it’s time for the government to “approve Plan B” . Otherwise, the country could face a serious crisis during the winter.

“The government must not wait for covid-19 infections to soar and for pressures on the NHS to reach heights before the panic alarm sounds,” he said, adding that health officials are gearing up for “the most challenging winter already registered”.

More than 5.72 million people were waiting on the waiting list for elective surgery in England in August, the highest level since registration began in 2007, according to NHS data.

The UK also says it is “closely monitoring” the spread of a new variant, AY.4.2, which would be a descendant of delta. Scientists say, based on preliminary studies, that the strain appears to be 10% to 15% more transmissible than delta – already more contagious than the original version of the virus – but cannot be held responsible for the increase in cases among the British.

In the assessment of public health experts, some factors are causing the rise of cases in the UK. First, the British are said to have returned to “normalcy” too soon after Johnson called for the end of virtually all restrictive measures in July.