Uncertainties about demand hit commodity prices; Iron ore drops more than 8% in China

(Bloomberg) — Industrial commodities, including copper and iron ore, are losing ground in the face of the risk of high energy costs for global growth and obstacles to China’s economy.

The prices reversed the initial gains: copper fell to less than US$ 10,000 a ton, iron ore even registered a drop of 8.7% and aluminum was also traded with losses. Concerns about the inflationary impact of higher commodity prices have increased in recent days, with Federal Reserve officials telling a Tesla official calling attention to cost pressures.

The losses continue a tumultuous month for metals prices, which hit record highs last week due to the effects of the global energy crisis, which raised costs for smelters and forced production cuts. A sharp drop in copper stocks on the London Metal Exchange (LME) also weighed on short-term spreads. But higher costs can also have indirect effects by reaching manufacturers and reducing demand for raw materials.

Copper showed a 2% drop on the LME, to US$ 9,981 a ton at 8:37 am (London), while aluminum lost 0.4%. Iron ore futures contracts in Singapore were down 6.3%.

Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said the company felt the impact of higher commodity prices, highlighting exposure to the appreciation of aluminum and nickel in particular. It is “possible that we will continue to see more cost hurdles as a result of these movements.”

In the Chinese market, developer China Evergrande has closed negotiations to sell a stake in its property management unit and said it may not be able to meet its financial obligations. The protracted crisis has become a risk to the Chinese economy and is sounding the warning of a financial contagion. The real estate sector accounts for around 30% of the demand for steel.

