Understand how meat prices are after suspension of sales to China | Agribusiness

While on the market shelves the price of meat is soaring, in the countryside, the values ​​dropped by a few reais. This is because sales from Brazil to China were suspended after suspected cases of mad cow reported in Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso (know what the disease is on here).

The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) has already informed that the occurrences do not represent a risk for the Brazilian bovine production chain. Even so, China maintains the veto for 47 days

See questions and answers from the reflexes for prices in Brazil:

Why has the price of meat dropped in rural areas? Will the fall reach supermarkets? And in the long run, how is it? What are ranchers doing to prevent retreat?

The price of live cattle fell because the supply of animals in the field increased with the suspension of purchases from China, which is Brazil’s main partner in this sector.

The Asian country imports almost half of the approximately 2 million tons of meat that Brazil sends to other countries per year and, therefore, every move the nation makes easily affects our prices.

In the field, the bovine arroba is costing around R$ 272. At the beginning of September, when the suspension occurred, the price was around R$ 305, reaching a record in June (R$ 322).

2. Will the drop reach supermarkets?

In supermarkets, it is not yet known if the drop will come.

But in the state of São Paulo, for example, the wholesale price has already dropped because a small part of what would be shipped to China was shipped to the domestic market, says the analyst at Safras & Mercado Fernando Henrique Iglesias, who follows the sector.

He points out, however, that the most of the beef is still sitting in cold rooms and containers at ports, with no prediction of destination.

“Part of the beef has already entered our market and this was reflected in wholesale. Before August, the kilo of beef cut was around R$17 and dropped to R$14 this week,” says Iglesias.

At the retail of the city of São Paulo, however, the meat price continues to rise. The product went up 0.62% in the second week of October, after having advanced 0.42% in the immediately previous week, show data from the Consumer Price Index (IPC) of the Foundation Institute for Economic Research (Fipe).

Analyst Guilherme Moreira, coordinator of the IPC, says that, after the suspension of China, on September 4, the bovine protein began to have slight setbacks, which have already been reversed this month. “So, if there was an impact, it was very little. In fact, it may have avoided new highs,” he says.

“This drop may reach the consumer, but not in the same proportion as wholesale. High price movements are passed on more aggressively by retailers. But when they are low, it’s not like that… these transfers end up being more discreet. It is a profile of the business”, emphasizes Iglesias, from Safras.

A woman reports that she takes green meat from the garbage, scalds it and gives it to her children to eat in Fortaleza

3. And in the long run, how is it?

On the other hand, the analyst says that, if China’s suspension extends much longer, the trend is for slaughterhouses to start placing more meat on the domestic market. With more protein available, the trend would be for prices to fall.

On Tuesday (20), the Ministry of Agriculture determined that slaughterhouses authorized to export to China suspend production to the country for 60 days, which signaled, to analysts, that the stoppage of trade may last longer.

“There is no other world consumer who can buy in quantity and price what China buys from Brazil. So this meat will end up going to the domestic market and the price may drop more significantly”, emphasizes Iglesias.

“It is true that the value of beef would have to fall a lot for consumption to resume. Prices have reached quite prohibitive levels,” he adds.

Iglesias points out that the reflex of wholesale to retail takes some time. Markets generally expect to run out of stock purchased at a higher price and then replace the purchased product at a lower price and thus decide to reduce the price.

4. What are ranchers doing to prevent falls?

When looking at the countryside, the future trajectory of meat prices seems uncertain and ranchers have already reduced the slaughter of cattle, which has been accumulating on farms, says the agro analyst José Carlos Hausknecht, direct partner of MB Associados.

“The cattle raiser is entering a phase in which keeping the cattle without slaughtering them can be a strategy not to allow a very strong drop in the price”, points out André Braz, economist at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

On the other hand, Hausknecht says that keeping these animals on farms is expensive, especially because, between September and October, the oxen that are in the field are confined, a system that has high expenses with food.

“The oxen continue to eat and within an hour they will stop getting fat. So, at some point, the industry will have to slaughter. And with slaughter, more meat enters the market, and prices may start to fall at retail,” says Hausknecht.

He reinforces, however, that all this is uncertain. In the case of a quick resumption of meat exports to China, for example, the protein is not even placed on the market and prices remain at current levels. “It all depends on the timing of this embargo,” he says.