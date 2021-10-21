Unimed will bring a children’s show ‘A Geladeira Mágica’ to public school students in Serra







The Unimed Cultural Circuit is back in person, with the children’s show “A Geladeira Mágica” and the kickoff will be given at a public school in Serra. With the return of events allowed, this is the first theater circuit held in ten cities in Espírito Santo. The event is sponsored by Instituto Unimed Vitória and Unimed Vitória, via the Ministry of Tourism and the Culture Incentive Law.

The 13th edition of the Children’s Theater Cultural Circuit is especially for children from public schools and debuts this month in celebration of children’s month, lasting three weeks. There will be 24 presentations in 12 schools.

cities that will receive “A Geladeira Mágica”: Vitória, Vila Velha Serra, Cariacica, Viana, Guarapari, Santa Teresa, Aracruz, Domingos Martins and Marechal Floriano, with institutional support from the respective city halls.

In Serra, there will be two presentations next Monday (25), at the Aldary Nunes municipal school, in Serra Sede.

The presentations will take place inside the courts or gymnasiums of selected schools, starting on October 25th until November 12th. The show “Magic Refrigerator” will feature a Libra interpreter in all presentations.

With the performance of Quebra- Cabeça Cia de Teatro, the show, which premiered in 2019, has already been presented in more than 40 sessions in different formats that have gone through theaters, schools, live and even drive-in. The play, already watched by more than 10,000 viewers, uses the playful universe to promote important debates on food awareness and healthy eating.

Produced by WB Produções, the tour of “A Geladeira Mágica” also aims to provide opportunities for cultural dissemination in formal spaces of public education, in addition to encouraging artistic visibility in Espírito Santo.

Covid-19

The 13th Unimed Cultural Circuit – children’s theater – is a project of Instituto Unimed Vitória in partnership with WB Produções, and prioritizes beyond culture, health and well-being of the team and audience.

The actors and staff already vaccinated, will be tested weekly and will be respected all the determinations of health agencies in relation to distance and mask use, including students and teachers from selected schools.

The Unimed Cultural Circuit is sponsored through the Culture Incentive Law, thanks to the contribution of cooperative doctors and employees of Unimed Vitória, who allocate part of their income tax due to projects approved in tax incentive laws through the Tax Redirection Program of Income (RIR).

Service:

13th Edition of the Unimed Cultural Circuit:

“The Magic Refrigerator” – Children’s – with pounds interpreter in all sections.

October 25 – Serra (2 presentations)

Teaching Unit: EMEF Aldary Nunes.

Cantenilha Duarte do Nascimento, Y/N -Centre, Serra.

October 26th and 27th – Vitória (4 presentations)

EMEF: Suzete Cuendet. – Address: R. Otto Ramos, 69 – Maruípe

EMEF: Orlandina D’Almeida Lucas – ODL – Address: R. Luiz Gomes Tavares, 95 -São Cristovão

October 29 – Vila Velha (2 performances)

UMEI Izabel Correia da Silva

Ambrosino Barbosa, 2-172 – São Torquato, Vila Velha

November 3 – Viana (2 presentations)

EMEF Ulisses dos Santos Filho

Domingos Martins Avenue, S/N

Neighborhood Bethânia, Viana

November 4th – Vila Velha (2 performances)

UMEF Prof Leopoldina Conceição de Mattos Silva

Av. Vitória Régia, 2950 – Ibes, Vila Velha

November 5th – Cariacica (2 presentations)

EMEF Gladiston Regis Barbosa

Director: Danielle Zanon

Address: Rua Almirante Tamandaré S/N – Jardim Botânico, Cariacica

November 8 – Marshal Floriano (2 performances)

School: Vovó Fernandina Educational Center

Av. Pres. Kennedy, 1 – Center, Mal. Floriano

November 9 – Guarapari (2 performances)

EMEIEF Arlindo Gobbi

SQUARE DOM CAVATI, Y/N SQUARE. ALL THE SAINTS.

November 10 – Domingos Martins (2 performances)

School: EMEFM Mariano Ferreira de Nazareth

Travessa Augusto Schwambach, 87. Center. Domingos Martins.

November 11 – Aracruz (2 presentations)

EMEF José Marcos Rampinelli

Address: Rua Getúlio Vargas, No. 15, Bairro Bela Vista

November 12 – Santa Teresa (2 performances)

EMEIEF Sebastião José Pivetta, 168, R. São Paulo, 128, Santa Teresa