United achieves a historic comeback on Atalanta with a goal by Cristiano Ronaldo and gets the momentum going for a derby against Liverpool

Manchester United was booed at the end of the 1st half, but reacted in an exemplary way in the 2nd stage and beat Atalanta 3-2, by Champions League

O Manchester United lost 2-0, but sought a spectacular comeback victory by 3 to 2 regarding the atalanta, this Wednesday, at the crowded Old Trafford, for the 3rd round of group F of the UEFA Champions League.

pasalic and Demiral they opened 2-0 for the Italians years before the 30th of the 1st period, making the approximately 70 thousand fans of the red devils boo the home team a lot. In the 2nd stage, Rashford decreased, and Maguire tied and Cristiano Ronaldo, always he, decreed the historic turn.

The incredible reaction of the “Red Devils” in the second half prevented a tragic scenario, as, with the partial defeat, United were falling to the bottom of the group and plunging into crisis.

Now, however, the team commanded by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes the lead of the key to the knockouts and gains a lot of morale before the superclassic against the Liverpool, this Sunday, with broadcast for the ESPN at the Star+.

The result also helps to reduce the pressure on the Norwegian coach, who had been much questioned and saw his position in danger. Now, however, he should get a good breath – at least until Sunday…

He is INEVITABLE 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3hz4h0j9fx — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 20, 2021

Championship status

With the result, Manchester United will 6 points and takes the leadership from group F of Champions.

Atalanta is 4 points and falls to the 2nd key position, ahead of Villarreal (4) and young boys (3).

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for United over Atalanta Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The guy: Cristiano Ronaldo

The star really is more than illuminated when he takes to the field in Champions League.

His performance was not spectacular, as he complained more than he tried to play and even lost goal in the face of goalkeeper Musso.

However, when the going gets tough, just throw the ball at him and shirt 7 will do the trick.

At 36 of the 2nd time, Luke Shaw sent to the area and Cristiano was on the 8th floor, headed hard and swung the nets.

A myth that continues to write its name stronger and stronger in football history.

It was bad: Lindelöf



The Swedish defender took a shameful ball from Atalanta’s attack in the 1st half.

Easily dominated by striker Muriel, Lindelöf missed everything he tried to score.

In the 2nd half, he even improved a little, but he also took a ride from Colombian Zapata, who, luckily, didn’t score.

Since joining United, he has never been able to show the same level as the Benfica days.

upcoming games

United returns to the field this Sunday (24), at 12:30 pm (GMT), against the Liverpool, for the Premier League, with transmission for the ESPN at the Star+.

Atalanta also plays on Sunday, at 7:30 am, against Udinese, fur Italian Championship, with transmission for the ESPN at the Star+.





Datasheet

Manchester United 3 x 2 Atalanta

GOALS: Manchester United: Rashford [53′], Maguire [75′] and Cristiano Ronaldo [81′] atalanta: Pasalic [15′] and Demiral [28′]

MANCHESTER UNITED: From Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire and Luke Shaw; McTominay (Pogba), Fred (Matic) and Bruno Fernandes; Rashford (Cavani), Greenwood (Sancho) and Cristiano Ronaldo Technician: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

ATALANTA: Musso; De Roon, Demiral (Lovato) and Palomino; Zappacosta, Koopmeiners (Pezzella), Freuler, Pasalic (Malinovskyi) and Maehle; Ilicic (Miranchuk) and Muriel (Zapata) Technician: Gian Piero Gasperini