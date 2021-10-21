‘Unquestionable’: Doctors praise CPI for Bolsonaro indictment for 9 crimes in pandemic | Health

See the full report

CPI: see what the people who had the indictment proposed by the rapporteur said

The epidemiologist and dean of the Federal University of Pelotas (Ufpel) Pedro Hallal, praised the attribution to Bolsonaro for the lack of control of the pandemic in Brazil.

“The president cannot hide behind the Federal Government institution. Some actions were his responsibility. It was the president who did not wear a mask despite the Ministry of Health recommending it; he was the president who disseminated fake news in his weekly lives and in his manifestations So I’m not at all surprised by the indictment of the president,” Hallal said.

The dean was one of the people heard by the CPI in June. In his testimony, Hallal stated that around 400,000 deaths caused by Covid-19 in the country could have been avoided if sanitary measures such as social distancing and speed of vaccination had been implemented in the country.

Asked what would be the most serious crime allegedly committed by the president, Hallal said it was “a set of very serious crimes and problems.”

“The issue of vaccines is the easiest to quantify. We are talking about at least 100,000 lives that were lost due to delays in the purchase of vaccines, but I don’t know if this is the most serious. Perhaps the most serious is the lack of empathy with Brazilian families who have lost their loved ones, while the president played at imitating a person suffocating for breath,” said Hallal.

The infectious disease specialist Renato Kfouri also praised the report. He recalled the seriousness of the consequences of the uncontrolled pandemic in the country: “one in eight deaths in the world occurred in Brazil. This year we had 400,000 deaths in Brazil,” he said.

“We didn’t have a policy aimed at vaccination right away, we didn’t have government officials (president and others) encouraging the use of masks, distancing. On the contrary, they promoted agglomerations, they said that masks were unnecessary, that vaccines were nonsense (. ..) to blame anti-scientism for these deaths is unquestionable,” said Kfouri.

Understand the points of Covid’s CPI final report

Epidemiologist at the Federal University of Espírito Santo Ethel Maciel stated that the CPI was able to change the conduct of the pandemic in the country within the Ministry of Health.

“The CPI has had a very important role since its inception, because it managed to redirect the government’s policies in the face of the pandemic, such as the departure of a Health Minister, the appointment of a new one linked to the health area and an acceleration in the purchase of vaccines. Afterwards, the CPI was important for us to know the backstage of what was happening in the government,” said the epidemiologist from Ufes.

Among the crimes attributed to Bolsonaro by the report, Maciel highlights that of “quackery”.

“The issue of charlatanism, of using public resources to not only distribute drugs without efficacy, but also to make people expose their lives, this has been happening since 2020. It should have been a crime there,” said Maciel.

The infectious disease specialist at the Instituto Emílio Ribas Jamal Suleiman also highlighted Bolsonaro’s attacks on science, his denial and the delay in the purchase of vaccines against Covid-19.

“All public speeches by the President of the Republic reiterated the denial of the disease, as well as the disqualification of protection and mitigation measures. The deliberate delay in access to vaccines is another aspect that must be considered as it was a strategy to prove the immunization of The insistence on the use of ineffective therapy has undoubtedly contributed to bringing us to 600,000 dead,” Suleiman pointed out.

O médico e advogado sanitarista Daniel Dourado elogiou o resultado da CPI ao apontar Bolsonaro como o principal responsável pela tragédia sanitária e pedir o seu indiciamento “por crimes gravíssimos. Esse recado é muito importante”, postou em seu Twitter.

Dourado considered, however, withdrawing the final report on the accusation of genocide against indigenous peoples.

Covid CPI: What is the difference between genocide and crimes against humanity?

“Of course, there were failures. The CPI is essentially a political forum and it was expected that there would be negotiation. Unfortunately, the accusation of genocide of indigenous peoples, for example, was dropped. But the accusations against parliamentarians and businessmen in the military were maintained. And the military.” , wrote the doctor and lawyer.

In addition to the President of the Republic, the CPI’s final report calls for the indictment of 67 other characters, including individuals – ministers, former ministers, federal deputies and businessmen, in addition to Bolsonaro’s three sons – and companies.

In the case of Jair Bolsonaro, CPI rapporteur Renan Calheiros cites the following crimes:

epidemic resulting in death;

infraction of preventive sanitary measure;

quackery;

incitement to crime;

forgery of private document;

irregular employment of public funds;

malfeasance;

crimes against humanity;

crimes of responsibility (violation of social rights and incompatibility with dignity, honor and decorum of office)