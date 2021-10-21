Unvaccinated people have 11 times higher risk of dying from Covid, says CDC

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has published data on the rates of Covid-19 cases and deaths according to the vaccination status of patients, allowing for a better assessment of the protection against coronavirus infections offered by vaccines. The data, published on Friday, indicate that those who are not vaccinated are much more likely to die from Covid-19 than those who are vaccinated.

According to the CDC, in August of this year, unvaccinated people had a more than six times greater risk of testing positive for Covid-19, and a more than 11 times greater risk of dying from the disease, compared to those vaccinated.

The data is from 16 US state health departments (those that include vaccination status in their Covid-19 records) and represent about 30 percent of the nation’s population, according to the CDC.

The CDC also detailed which vaccines these patients received. As of Aug. 29, there were 665 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated people. Among those vaccinated, there were 150 cases per 100,000 vaccinated with Janssen’s immunizing agent, 125 among those immunized with Pfizer and 86 among those vaccinated with Moderna.

“Because vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infection, some people who are fully vaccinated will still have Covid-19,” the CDC says. These infections in vaccinees are called “breakthrough” cases, or cases that break the protection of vaccines.

From the CDC data, it is possible to observe, for example, that the unvaccinated 50-64-year-old group has a higher risk of dying from Covid-19 than the vaccinated elderly over 80 years of age.

Vaccines are available free of charge for Americans 12 and older. At present, about 57% of the US population is fully immunized; 67% of those who can be vaccinated have already completed the immunization schedule. The US vaccinated population lags behind other nations like Brazil, South Korea, Canada, UK, France and Germany.

A new report released by the CDC on Tuesday (19) shows that unvaccinated adults who were infected with the coronavirus were 12 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who were vaccinated.

preventable deaths

An estimate by the Kaiser Family Foundation, released last week, indicates that 90,000 Covid-19 deaths in the past four months could have been prevented if people had been vaccinated.

According to the institution, Covid-19 was the third cause of death in the US in 2020, but became the first between December 2020 and the first months of this year, surpassing even cancer and heart disease in those months. After accelerating the vaccination campaign, Covid-19 dropped to seventh among the causes of death in the US in July.

However, with the circulation of the delta variant of the virus, which is more contagious and has become dominant in the country, the reduction of restriction measures and places with low adherence to vaccination, hospitalizations and deaths due to Covid-19 have risen again in the US , according to the organization, which estimates that more than 50 million Americans had not been vaccinated as of 7 October.

In September of this year, Covid-19 was the second leading cause of death in the country. Among adults aged 35 to 54 years, infection was the leading cause of death. This month alone, 49,000 deaths could have been avoided, the report estimates.

The study concluded that, as of June 2021, 90,000 deaths could likely have been prevented by vaccination. “Most of these preventable deaths occurred in the last month, long after vaccines became available,” say the authors.