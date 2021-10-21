US agency authorizes Covid vaccine mix and booster dose for Janssen recipients | Vaccine

The US regulatory agency (FDA) authorized the “vaccine mix” for the application of booster doses against Covid-19. The practice is also known as “interchangeability” or “heterologous vaccination”.

The FDA also authorized a new dose for people vaccinated with Janssen’s Covid-19 immunizer. The vaccine, developed by the vaccines arm of the American pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, It’s applied in a single dose regimen.

The guidelines were released this Wednesday (20) and confirm the recommendations released by an independent committee on Friday.

In Brazil, the vaccine mix is ​​already adopted. However, Janssen’s booster dose has yet to be defined. The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) says it has asked the manufacturer for studies on the subject.

Rule applies to approved vaccines

In its statement, the FDA clarified that “any of the vaccines against Covid-19 available [e aprovadas] can be given as a heterologous booster dose. after completion of primary vaccination”.

In addition, he pointed out that “eligible people and the intervals for the heterologous booster dose to be administered are the same as those authorized for the booster dose of the vaccine used for primary vaccination”.

In the case of Janssen, as had already been suggested by the committee, the interval will be two months.

“For example, people 18 years of age or older who are immunized with Janssen vaccine can receive a single booster dose of the same immunizer, Modern vaccine (half dose) or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after a minimum interval of two months” , detailed the FDA.

Janssen’s immunizing agent is the only one in use in Brazil that is administered in just one dose. It has authorization for emergency use, granted in March.

In the same month, the Ministry of Health closed an agreement with Janssen for the purchase of 38 million doses of the vaccine.

In August, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) asked the pharmacist to inform the data of studies on the reinforcement or revaccination of its immunizing agent.

The objective, according to Anvisa, was to anticipate information that would allow the assessment of the scenario surrounding the need or not for additional doses of vaccines in use in Brazil.

In a note, the agency informed the g1 that a study is in progress on the need for an extra dose of the immunizing agent and that, so far, Janssen has not requested the inclusion in the insert for the indication of the booster dose

“So far there is no request from the laboratory for evaluation and inclusion in the package insert indicating a booster dose. The indication in the package insert depends on the presentation of data that support the need and effectiveness of this additional dose”, informed Anvisa.

In the country, the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) will start testing the application of the Janssen booster dose as of November. The institution participated in the tests of the vaccine with a single dose and had 470 volunteers. Now, the participants will take the new dose and will be monitored until the end of 2022.

‘Reinforcement increases protection’

In September, the pharmacist released results of an internal study where, according to them, the second dose of Janssen increased the effectiveness to 94% against moderate and severe forms of the disease.

The data have not yet been peer-reviewed, but will be submitted for publication in the coming months.

According to the company, the reinforcement administered two months after the first dose increased antibody levels in four to six times.

When administered six months after the first dose, the antibody levels increased twelve times, suggesting a greater improvement in protection with the longer interval between doses.