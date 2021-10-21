US Doctors Successfully Test Pig Kidney Transplant in Human Body

Organ, which was genetically modified to avoid rejection, was applied to a brain-dead patient as a form of scientific test; results were promising

Dr. Robert Montgomery, the Leon H. Pachter, MD, Professor and Chair of the Department of Surgery at NYU Langone and Director of its Transplant Institute, performs the first xenotransplantation of a genetically engineered nonhuman organ to a human at NYU Langone in New York



Physicians at NYU Langone Health, New York University School of Medicine, announced on Wednesday, 20, that they had performed a successful test for the first time in history. transplant of a kidney taken from a pork genetically engineered for a human. According to the researchers, who performed the procedure in September, the animal underwent genetic alterations in a laboratory so that its organ was not rejected by the human body. The animal’s body part was connected by blood vessels to the outside of a brain-dead man’s body, and within minutes the kidney was functioning normally. “It was even better than we expected. It looked like any transplant I’ve ever had from a living donor. many kidneys [doados] of dead people don’t work immediately and take days or weeks to start working. This one worked immediately”, said Dr. Robert Montgomery, MD, in an interview with The New York Times.

Also in an interview with the NY Times, physician Amy Friedman, former head of transplant at LiveOnNY, said the surgery is a sign that, soon, transplants of this type may be performed in living humans. So far, the study has not gone through a review to be published in a scientific journal, but the data looks promising and encouraged specialists, who must now assess the organ’s longevity. Doctors clarified that the patient who received the pig transplant was registered as an organ donor, but did not have the body parts considered eligible for the procedure. His family then agreed to allow the body to be used for scientific experiments.