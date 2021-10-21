US government details plan to vaccinate children ages 5-11 | Coronavirus – Vaccines

Joe Biden’s government on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of children ages 5 to 11 once a Covid-19 vaccine is approved for this age group, preparing doses and facilities ahead of the busy holiday season.

The government said it is working to set up vaccination clinics in more than 100 pediatric hospital systems across the nation, as well as doctors’ offices, pharmacies and possibly schools.

If Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine gains broad approval, the plan would ensure “it is distributed quickly and made available conveniently and equitably to families across the country,” the White House said in a statement, noting that regulatory agencies will study approval. independently.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering Pfizer/BioNTech’s request for approval of its two-dose vaccine for young children, and its committee of outside advisors has scheduled a meeting for October 26th. Normally the FDA follows the advice of its committee but is not obligated to do so.

Next, advisers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will study vaccine recommendations at a November 2-3 meeting that its director will use to make her own recommendations.

Once approved, an estimated 28 million more US children will be able to receive what would be the first vaccine approved in the US to fight the new coronavirus in young children.