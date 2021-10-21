US to begin vaccinating children ages 5-11 against covid in November

The United States intends to start vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against covid-19 in November – announced the government of Joe Biden on Wednesday (20).

More than 28 million people can be immunized in the country.

“Our planning efforts mean that we will be prepared to start applying vaccines in the days following a final recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” the White House reported, referring to the main federal public health agency in the parents.

Earlier this month, pharmaceutical company Pfizer requested authorization to apply its anti-covid-19 vaccine in this age group, and the issue will be debated by two panels of experts.

The first of them, convened by the FDA (the regulatory body for medicines and foods in the United States), meets next week; and the second, called by the CDC, on November 2nd and 3rd. The agency is expected to make its recommendation shortly thereafter.

During a clinical trial, children aged 5 to 11 years received two doses of 10 micrograms, compared with 30 micrograms for the older age groups. Injections were given 21 days apart.

The vaccine developed by the Pfizer/BioNTech alliance has received full FDA approval for people aged 16 and over. In May, the same agency authorized its emergency use in adolescents aged 12 to 15 years.

Experts say that vaccinating children is essential to help achieve the population’s immunity against the disease.

Although younger children are less likely to develop severe cases of covid-19, they can still get sick and transmit the virus to the rest of the population.

In the country, confidence in vaccines has increased in recent months.

As of this Wednesday, 77.1% of the currently eligible population, 12 years of age and older, has received one or more doses of the anti-covid-19 vaccine.

