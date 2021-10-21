used car price rose 20% on average

The line to buy new jets and helicopters doubled in the pandemic. The deadlines for the delivery of the aircraft were already long, between six and eight months, because the manufacturers work to order. The delay started in 2020 and now the waiting period reaches up to 15 months, according to manufacturers heard by UOL.

The delay has increased the price of used cars and also the demand for aircraft sharing. Industry officials say customers who don’t want to wait pay, on average, 20% more for used aircraft. Prices vary by model and run into the millions of dollars. In the case of shared ownership, the increase in the number of flights reaches 50%.

Two factors have contributed to this: the lack of inputs, which affected several sectors of the industry, including aeronautics; and the increase in demand, which in Brazil has come mainly from agribusiness.

Missing inputs

Aircraft manufacturers have faced shortages of components, which delay production.

According to Rubens Cortellazzo, commercial director of the Italian brand Leonardo Helicopters in Brazil, the problem has affected deadlines, but it is not as serious as in the automotive industry.

Car assemblers have even stopped production because of the lack of parts, which is affecting factories around the world.

At Leonardo Helicopters, the wait increased from eight to 15 months.

Today, what makes us most dissatisfied is not having the aircraft to deliver within the time the customer needs. When I talk about 15 months of waiting, the customer’s first reaction is to look for an alternative, such as buying a used aircraft and then returning to pick up the new one.

Rubens Cortellazzo, by Leonardo Helicopters

Search for agribusiness and health

According to him, there was an increase in tenders from state governments for the purchase of aircraft, mainly to serve the health sector.

In the private sector, the increase in demand comes mainly from agribusiness, which has been driven by exports and the high dollar.

In September, for example, Brazilian agro-exports broke a record: US$ 10.1 billion in products shipped abroad, the best value for the month in the historical series, according to the Ministry of Economy.

Humberto Branco, president of Aopa (Association of Pilots and Aircraft Owners), says that agricultural aircraft are being imported for use in production. An example is crop spraying. But most aircraft are used for moving teams.

The agricultural sector continues to be very hot and needs more and more integration with the country. Some regions that are experiencing economic development are underserved by regular airlines, and that is why it is common for companies to experiment with the possibility of using private aircraft in their daily lives.

Humberto Branco, from Aopa

Unpaved roads encourage sales

Sérgio Beneditti, sales director at Plane Aviation, a company that represents the manufacturer Cirrus Aircraft in Brazil, says that many agro businessmen need aircraft to move between properties, especially in places that have unpaved roads.

According to him, prices are undergoing an “accommodation”, both because there is more time to wait for new aircraft and because of the increase in the dollar. Waiting time for a Cirrus aircraft has increased from six to eight months to one year.

Embraer delivers 50% more

In a statement, Embraer said that the executive aviation market “is going through a good moment”, and that the company has been showing “consistent results” in sales and delivery of executive jets.

Embraer delivered 33 aircraft in the first half of 2021, a number 50% higher than that registered in the same period in 2020. The company did not inform whether there was an increase in delivery times.

Used are missing

The longer wait for new aircraft is reflected in the used market. Gualter Pizzi, owner of Gualter Helicopters, in São Paulo, which acts as an intermediary in the sale of semi-new aircraft, says that, since the second half of 2020, the increase in demand has caused helicopters and planes to disappear from the market. “Depending on the model, you don’t think anymore”, he says.

In the case of helicopters and jets, the sale of used cars is different from that of cars. There is no stockyard. Aircraft owners interested in selling them keep the machines in their hangars, and companies like Pizzi’s act as intermediaries, earning a commission.

Gualter Helicopters sells an average of 24 aircraft per year. Prices vary significantly: cheaper aircraft cost $500,000, but the company has machines available for up to $15 million. According to Pizzi, the commission varies between 2% and 5%, depending on the value of the aircraft.

I’ve been working in this industry for 35 years, and for the first time I’m seeing a shortage of used aircraft on the market. Demand has increased about 30% from last year to now.

Gualter Pizzi, from Gualter Helicopters

Not to wait, customers pay high prices

Vinicius Pires, president of Global Aircraft, which works mainly with used aircraft, says that customers have not given up on purchases even with higher prices. The company has offices in Brazil and the US, and sells equipment worth up to US$50 million.

Our audience is mainly large companies and entrepreneurs. As they don’t want to wait, they end up paying whatever price. And, as there is a shortage of aircraft, the price has risen a lot, around 15% to 20%.

Vinicius Pires, from Global Aircraft

Aircraft Sharing Gains Momentum

In addition to the demand for used cars, there was also an increase in the search for shared ownership models of jets and helicopters.

There are companies that provide the service for administering this share: the customer can buy a share of an aircraft without even knowing the other owners.

These companies already have quotes available, that is, the buyer can purchase part of an aircraft and start flying immediately.

Rogério Andrade, CEO of Avantto, which offers this business model, says that the number of shared flights increased 50% in 2021, compared to the previous year.

The company manages 65 aircraft, including jets and helicopters, which are located in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Santa Catarina.

According to him, the clients are businessmen, executives, independent professionals and even celebrities who “need to move quickly and with certain privacy”.

In the helicopter entry model, for example, a 5% quota costs $80,000, and gives the customer the right to fly 60 hours a year.

The fixed cost is R$ 10 thousand per month, including the company’s administration fee. When flying, the customer pays R$ 2,400 per hour for costs (fuel, pilot, etc.).

A huge advantage is that the aircraft are already available. We have a quota to sell, the customer doesn’t have to wait.

Rogério Andrade, from Avantto

Another company that offers the sharing service, Amaro Aviation began operations last year and already manages ten aircraft.

Amaro’s CEO, Francisco Lyra, says that the company’s bet is the Pilatus PC-24 plane, which can land on dirt runways.