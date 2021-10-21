Vaccinated dead in Italy were very old and with more diseases

The Higher Institute of Health (ISS) of Italy announced this Wednesday (20) that citizens who died as a result of Covid-19 after completing the vaccination cycle have an average age higher than those who were not vaccinated (85.5 against 78.3) and a high number of comorbidities.







Anti-Covid vaccination post in Genoa Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

The data are contained in the ISS periodic report on deaths, based on the analysis of 671 medical records from February 1st to October 5th, 2021. In the period evaluated, 38,096 deaths were recorded by Covid-19, and 33,620 people had not taken it. no dose of the vaccine against the new coronavirus and 1440 were already with the complete vaccine cycle.

The number of deaths of immunized Italians is only equivalent to 3.7% of all deaths by Covid accounted for in the eight months studied.

According to the report, the vaccinated people who lost their lives had at least five pathologies, while the other group had around 3.9 pre-existing diseases.

The analysis of the characteristics of the deceased due to Covid indicates the presence of heart diseases (ischemic heart disease, atrial fibrillation and heart failure), dementia and cancer in those vaccinated.

“The results presented here clearly indicate that people who died after the end of the vaccination cycle have a high level of clinical complexity, significantly higher than people who could not benefit from the effect of the vaccine due to an early infection or because it did not. even started the vaccination scheme”, explained – explains Graziano Onder, director of the Department of Cardiovascular Diseases, Endocrine-Metabolic and Aging at the ISS.

According to Onder, “it is possible to hypothesize that very elderly patients with numerous pathologies may have a reduced immune response and, therefore, be susceptible to Sars-CoV-2 infection and its complications, despite having been vaccinated.”

“These very frail people with a reduced immune response are the ones who stand to benefit the most from broad vaccination coverage for the entire population, as this further reduces the risk of infection,” he added.

Finally, the ISS specialist stressed that it is important to reduce the circulation of the virus because it is the “best way to protect them”.

With regard to demographic characteristics of the deceased, the report describes 130,468 patients who died by Covid-19 in Italy from the start of the study until 5 October. The average age of people positive for the disease is 80 years, and 56,792 women died (43.5%).

Only in the age group above 90 does the number of female deaths surpass male deaths, as this is related to the fact that about 72% of the population in this group is composed of women.

Overall, women who died after contracting Sars-CoV-2 infection are older than men (average age: women 85 – men 80). As of October 5, 2021, of 130,468 (1.2%) Covid-19-positive patients under the age of 50, 1,601 died. In particular, 399 of them were under 40 years of age (245 men and 154 women aged 0 to 39).