Vaccination on this Thursday will only be in the reference UBSs and in the PAM-Marshal

This Thursday (21), AstraZeneca’s immunizing agents will be distributed to the target audience only in the 10 Basic Health Units (UBSs) of reference, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, in addition to the PAM-Marshal, from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm. The offer is maintained for those who should have taken the second dose of AstraZeneca on October 2nd or earlier. The City of Juiz de Fora informed that it awaits the arrival of new shipments of the vaccine so that the schedule of the second dose can move forward. In the city, the delay for immunization with AstraZeneca is already 19 days.
The Health Department reported that it has not yet been officially notified of the arrival of new doses of the vaccine produced by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) . Until the 14th, the city had about 17 thousand people with the second application overdue. Since then, according to the municipal folder, the Epidemiological Surveillance has not yet carried out a new assessment.
Coronavac and Pfizer
Already the second doses of Coronavac are intended for those who the vaccine card indicates the date of October 21 (or earlier) as the deadline for full immunization. The second doses of Pfizer will be applied to those who received the first until August 26th. These vaccines are available at PAM-Marshal from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm; in the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; in the remaining 36 UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am; and at the Department of Health for the Elderly (DSI), from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm.
The City Hall also continues to apply first doses to the public aged 12 or over who, for some reason, has not yet received the immunizing agent.
Reinforcement
The booster applications aimed at Health workers aged 52 and 53 years or older, who received the second dose against Covid-19 at least six months ago, and elderly people aged 60 years or more who also took the second dose six months ago or more, are applied to the DSI, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm; in the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 12 pm; in the other 36 UBSs from 8 am to 11 am; and at PAM-Marechal, from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm.
Immunosuppressed, who received the second dose at least 28 days ago, can also receive the booster. This public can be vaccinated at the PAM-Marechal, from 12:30 to 18:00; at the 10 reference UBSs, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, and at the DSI, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
Check the addresses:
Department of Health for the Elderly (DSI), from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm – Rua Batista de Oliveira, 943, Granbery
PAM-Marechal, from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm – Rua Marechal Deodoro, 496, Centro
10 reference UBSs
UBS Neighborhood Nossa Senhora de Lourdes: Rua Inácio Gama, 813
UBS Bandeirantes: Rua Laurindo Nocelli, nº 100
UBS Benfica: Rua Guararapes, 106
White Corn UBS: Rua Nicolau Schuery, s/nº
UBS Nossa Senhora Aparecida: Rua Nossa Senhora Aparecida, 775
UBS Santa Cecília: Rua Gabriel Rodrigues, 900
UBS Santa Luzia: Rua Torreões, s/nº
UBS São Pedro: Rua João Lourenço Kelmer, 1.433
UBS Progresso: Rua Jorge Knopp, nº 119
UBS Vila Ideal: Avenida Francisco Valadares, 1,910
36 UBSs
UBS Alto Grajaú: Rua Doutor Leonel Jaguaribe, 178
UBS Industrial District: Rua João Gualberto, 110
UBS Barreira do Triunfo: Avenida Juscelino Kubitscheck, s/nº
Butterfly UBS: Rua Tenente Paulo Maria Delage, 229;
UBS Centro Sul: Av. Barão do Rio Branco, 3132, Centro
UBS Cidade do Sol: Rua Gustavo Capanema, 70
Dom Bosco UBS: Rua João Manata, 93
UBS Esplanade: Rua Bias Fortes, 74
UBS Filgueiras: Rua Orlando Riani, 2200
UBS Furtado de Menezes: Rua Furtado de Menezes, 19 A
UBS Gram: Praça Áureo Carneiro s/n
UBS Granjas Bethânia: Rua Nove de Julho, 294
UBS Ipiranga: Rua Etiene Loures, 85
UBS Jardim da Lua: Rua Natalino José de Paula, 314
Jardim Esperança UBS: Rua Padre João Micheleto, 35
UBS Jardim Natal: Rua Tenente Lucas Drummond, 370
UBS Joquei Clube I: Rua Antonio Armando Pereira, 140
UBS Joquei Clube II: Rua Antônio Guimarães Peralva, 130
UBS Linhares: Rua Ministro Odilon Braga, s/nº
UBS Marumbi: Rua Barão do Retiro, 1.462
UBS Monte Castelo: Rua Doutor Oswaldo Mascarenhas, s/nº;
UBS Nossa Senhora das Graças, Rua Queluz 72
UBS Nova Era: Rua Guimarães Júnior, 850
UBS Parque Guarani: Rua Sofia Rafael Zacarias, 685
UBS Retreat: Rua Sebastião Cardoso, 41
UBS Santa Cruz: Rua Doutor Antônio Mourão Guimarães, 245
UBS Santa Efigênia: Rua José Ferreira, 13
UBS Santa Rita: Rua José Vicente, 390
UBS Santo Antônio: Rua Pedro Trogo, 285
UBS Santos Dumont: Rua Álvaro José Rodrigues, 25
UBS São Judas Tadeu: Rua Ernesto Pancini, 446
UBS São Sebastião: Rua Jorge Raimundo, 209
UBS Teixeiras: Rua Custódio Furtado de Souza, 131
Vale Verde UBS: Rua Marciano Pinto, 685
UBS Vila Esperança: Rua Nova, 30
UBS Vila Ideal: Avenida Francisco Valadares, 1,910
UBS Vila Olavo Costa: Rua Jacinto Marcelino, 16