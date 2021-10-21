Vaccination on this Thursday will only be in the reference UBSs and in the PAM-Marshal

This Thursday (21), AstraZeneca’s immunizing agents will be distributed to the target audience only in the 10 Basic Health Units (UBSs) of reference, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, in addition to the PAM-Marshal, from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm. The offer is maintained for those who should have taken the second dose of AstraZeneca on October 2nd or earlier. The City of Juiz de Fora informed that it awaits the arrival of new shipments of the vaccine so that the schedule of the second dose can move forward. In the city, the delay for immunization with AstraZeneca is already 19 days.

The Health Department reported that it has not yet been officially notified of the arrival of new doses of the vaccine produced by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) . Until the 14th, the city had about 17 thousand people with the second application overdue. Since then, according to the municipal folder, the Epidemiological Surveillance has not yet carried out a new assessment.

Coronavac and Pfizer

Already the second doses of Coronavac are intended for those who the vaccine card indicates the date of October 21 (or earlier) as the deadline for full immunization. The second doses of Pfizer will be applied to those who received the first until August 26th. These vaccines are available at PAM-Marshal from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm; in the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; in the remaining 36 UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am; and at the Department of Health for the Elderly (DSI), from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm.

The City Hall also continues to apply first doses to the public aged 12 or over who, for some reason, has not yet received the immunizing agent.

Reinforcement

The booster applications aimed at Health workers aged 52 and 53 years or older, who received the second dose against Covid-19 at least six months ago, and elderly people aged 60 years or more who also took the second dose six months ago or more, are applied to the DSI, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm; in the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 12 pm; in the other 36 UBSs from 8 am to 11 am; and at PAM-Marechal, from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

Immunosuppressed, who received the second dose at least 28 days ago, can also receive the booster. This public can be vaccinated at the PAM-Marechal, from 12:30 to 18:00; at the 10 reference UBSs, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, and at the DSI, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Check the addresses:

Department of Health for the Elderly (DSI), from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm – Rua Batista de Oliveira, 943, Granbery

PAM-Marechal, from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm – Rua Marechal Deodoro, 496, Centro

10 reference UBSs

UBS Neighborhood Nossa Senhora de Lourdes: Rua Inácio Gama, 813

UBS Bandeirantes: Rua Laurindo Nocelli, nº 100

UBS Benfica: Rua Guararapes, 106

White Corn UBS: Rua Nicolau Schuery, s/nº

UBS Nossa Senhora Aparecida: Rua Nossa Senhora Aparecida, 775

UBS Santa Cecília: Rua Gabriel Rodrigues, 900

UBS Santa Luzia: Rua Torreões, s/nº

UBS São Pedro: Rua João Lourenço Kelmer, 1.433

UBS Progresso: Rua Jorge Knopp, nº 119

UBS Vila Ideal: Avenida Francisco Valadares, 1,910

36 UBSs

UBS Alto Grajaú: Rua Doutor Leonel Jaguaribe, 178

UBS Industrial District: Rua João Gualberto, 110

UBS Barreira do Triunfo: Avenida Juscelino Kubitscheck, s/nº

Butterfly UBS: Rua Tenente Paulo Maria Delage, 229;

UBS Centro Sul: Av. Barão do Rio Branco, 3132, Centro

UBS Cidade do Sol: Rua Gustavo Capanema, 70

Dom Bosco UBS: Rua João Manata, 93

UBS Esplanade: Rua Bias Fortes, 74

UBS Filgueiras: Rua Orlando Riani, 2200

UBS Furtado de Menezes: Rua Furtado de Menezes, 19 A

UBS Gram: Praça Áureo Carneiro s/n

UBS Granjas Bethânia: Rua Nove de Julho, 294

UBS Ipiranga: Rua Etiene Loures, 85

UBS Jardim da Lua: Rua Natalino José de Paula, 314

Jardim Esperança UBS: Rua Padre João Micheleto, 35

UBS Jardim Natal: Rua Tenente Lucas Drummond, 370

UBS Joquei Clube I: Rua Antonio Armando Pereira, 140

UBS Joquei Clube II: Rua Antônio Guimarães Peralva, 130

UBS Linhares: Rua Ministro Odilon Braga, s/nº

UBS Marumbi: Rua Barão do Retiro, 1.462

UBS Monte Castelo: Rua Doutor Oswaldo Mascarenhas, s/nº;

UBS Nossa Senhora das Graças, Rua Queluz 72

UBS Nova Era: Rua Guimarães Júnior, 850

UBS Parque Guarani: Rua Sofia Rafael Zacarias, 685

UBS Retreat: Rua Sebastião Cardoso, 41

UBS Santa Cruz: Rua Doutor Antônio Mourão Guimarães, 245

UBS Santa Efigênia: Rua José Ferreira, 13

UBS Santa Rita: Rua José Vicente, 390

UBS Santo Antônio: Rua Pedro Trogo, 285

UBS Santos Dumont: Rua Álvaro José Rodrigues, 25

UBS São Judas Tadeu: Rua Ernesto Pancini, 446

UBS São Sebastião: Rua Jorge Raimundo, 209

UBS Teixeiras: Rua Custódio Furtado de Souza, 131

Vale Verde UBS: Rua Marciano Pinto, 685

UBS Vila Esperança: Rua Nova, 30

UBS Vila Ideal: Avenida Francisco Valadares, 1,910

UBS Vila Olavo Costa: Rua Jacinto Marcelino, 16