Vaccination passport creates confusion in Porto Alegre City Hall

The session of the Chamber of Porto Alegre this Wednesday started in a frenzy. With the gallery open, protesters against the vaccination passport, which came into effect this Monday in Rio Grande do Sul, were exalted during the speech of councilor Cláudio Janta (Solidarity) who defended the measure. The validity of a vaccine passport in Porto Alegre was under discussion at the session, since councilors would resume voting on a veto by Mayor Sebastião Melo, who dealt with the matter. With the milder weather, the session resumed. In the end, the veto was maintained by 18 yes, 14 no and two abstentions.

After the acting president, councilor Idenir Cecchim (MDB), requested the removal from the gallery of one of the protesters who was carrying a poster with a swastika, the opposition councilors asked that the other protesters against the vaccination passport be removed. At this point, the confusion spread. During the movement, demonstrators verbally and physically attacked councilors.

During the riot, Councilwoman Fernanda Barth (PRTB) also asked the protesters to withdraw. “I know they are 99% good people, but I ask them to leave so that we can continue the session and decide things in the vote,” said the councilwoman, who is against the vaccination passport. Barred from entering, the group protested outside the House.

According to opposition lawmakers, the protesters were invited and encouraged by House colleagues, mentioning Barth. At the other end, councilors against the passport claim that the confusion occurred with the help of opposition parliamentarians, who would have incited the attacks.

During the discussions, in addition to Janta, councilor Roberto Robaina (PSol) was also attacked, as well as aides. After the confusion, Janta said he did not intend to file a police report as it was an “isolated event”. “What will be done is a formal request for the Chamber not to let these protesters, who have video and photos, enter any more.” According to him, a meeting of the Bureau will still be requested so that Nazi, racist and Nazi-fascism symbols are banned from accessing the House.

However, councilors Leonel Radde (PT), who was also attacked, and councilors Bruna Rodrigues and Daiana Santos, both from the PCdoB, are expected to provide a report. Radde due to the use of symbols of Nazi-fascism, and councilors due to racist attacks.

Absurd what we witnessed this afternoon in @camarapoa: councilors were assaulted by some members of the antivacine group. Some even had posters with the symbol of the swastika. SHAME of those who make this affront to life! — Claudio Janta (@ClaudioJanta) October 20, 2021

UNACCEPTABLE WHAT HAPPENS IN THE CAMERA | People sporting the SWASTIKA invaded the plenary and assaulted councilors during the session. Fascists, inflated by the nefarious policy of Bolsonaro and his supporters, who try to impose their denial actions on the basis of violence and threat pic.twitter.com/LS14oKmyTZ — Karen Santos (@karensantospoa) October 20, 2021

It is regrettable what is happening in the City Council of Porto Alegre with a generalized fight and councilors attacking and being physically attacked. The discussion takes place due to the vote on the vaccination passport. House security failed to allow it to get to this point. pic.twitter.com/K9AMj9n3Pr — Ramiro Rosário (@curtaramiro) October 20, 2021





*Supervision by Mauren Xavier