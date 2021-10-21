Vaccine passport debate in Porto Alegre has fight and Nazi poster – National

(photo: Elson Semp Pedroso/CMPA)

The councilors of the Porto Alegre City Council were discussing this Wednesday (10/20), the project that requires the vaccination passport at sporting events in the city, when protesters against the proposal exhibited posters in repudiation of the vaccination passport. One of the images contained a scary, Nazi symbol. It was at this point that the confusion began. Councilor Idenir Cecchim (MDB), who chaired the session, immediately asked the woman carrying the poster to leave. There was talk, shoving and even exchanges of punches between the protesters and some councilors.

The riot only ended when the demonstrators left after the action of security at the legislative house and the arrival of the Municipal Guard and Military Brigade. In the confusion, Councilor Claudio Janta was bitten on the finger of his hand.



Confused that the Anti-Vaccine Movement promoted in the City Council of Porto Alegre. Absurd this kind of situation. Shame!

For at least two sessions, councilors have discussed the partial veto by Mayor Sebastio Melo (MDB) of the project that authorizes the presence of the public at sporting events in the Municipality of Porto Alegre during the period in which the state of public calamity is in force.



Melo sanctioned the bill, but vetoed the amendment that required the entry of the public through presentation of a vaccination card, alleging that this was a matter that was being discussed in the Chamber.

The mayor would have taken this decision to avoid friction with part of the base, pocket councilors who are opposed to mandatory vaccination against COVID-19. An hour after the episode, the session was resumed and councilors continue to discuss the government’s veto.



One hour after the episode, the session was resumed and the councilors continued to discuss the mayor’s veto, which at the end of the afternoon was maintained with 18 votes in favor of the overthrow and 14 against. It took 19 votes to overturn the veto.