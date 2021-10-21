Valentina says part of her wants to see her son

This afternoon, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Valentina Francavilla, who is in the countryside, spoke with Tiago Piquilo, Aline Mineiro, Dayane Mello and Marina Ferrari about a possible elimination. The girl said that part of her is wanting to see her son, Giuseppe, and was scolded by Tiago.

“You have a side of me… I really want to stay, but there is a side of me that says: ‘I want to see my son,'” revealed the former stage assistant.

Marina, Tiago and Aline said that everyone in the house wants to see their family and friends.

“The only thing you have to know is that the word has power […] So, sometimes silence is worth more than saying something you’re undecided about. […] How do you want us to cheer for you, then, if we don’t know what you want?”, asked the countryman.

Valentina said she was just opening up to the people she trusts in the house. Aline emphasized that her colleague is in reality to give a better life condition for her child, and that the child is not alone. Marina stated that more time on the program brings more opportunities.

“You have to think on the positive. […] Let’s fight another week,” encouraged the influencer.

The singer said that other mothers who watch Valentina on the program can support her and let her be eliminated to see her child.

“Now you’re in here, old man. Choose the side you want. Choose what you really want. Show it, ask for it, beg for it. It’s the opportunity you have now,” he warned.

“I’m just exposing a mix of feelings that is very difficult. […] You also have to think about what it is for a mother to leave, no matter how much financial difficulty the mother has, to leave a child alone when he is 2 years old,” lamented the girl.

The pedestrians continued to advise Valentina to take advantage of the opportunity she is having, think about the time she has spent on the reality show and communicate to the public what she really wants.

“It’s no use being positive and you’re not,” said Aline.

Valentina is in the fields with Arcrebiano, Gui Araujo and Lary Bottino, but was vetoed from the farmer’s competition by Lary and is right on the hot seat. The other three will compete in the farmer’s race tonight. The victor will escape the field and wear the almighty hat for a week.