Vasco Announces New Master Sponsor; partnership will yield BRL 9 million by December 2022

O Vasco officially announced this Wednesday morning its new Master Sponsor. It is a partnership with PixBet, a Brazilian sports betting company. As a result, the agreement will yield R$ 9 million by December 2022 and the company will print the noblest place in the Colina Giant’s uniform.

– I would like to welcome PIXBET and say that we are very happy with this new sponsorship, bringing new revenue to the Club and building an ever stronger Vasco. It is important to highlight that the entire negotiation was carried out with total transparency with our partners. Vasco, with the strength of our shirt, PIXBET and the most engaged fans in Brazil certainly make a great team – said the president of Vasco, Jorge Salgado.



The President Jorge Salgado, PIXBET CEO, Tadeu Dantas, PIXBET CEO Junior Farias, Vasco CEO Luiz Mello, Vasco Marketing VP, Vitor were present in São Januário to sign the commitment between the parties. Roma, Vasco’s Marketing Manager, Fabio Monterosso, and representatives of Esportecom, the agency that brokered the negotiation.

– Being part of the Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama is an achievement as great as the team itself. We hope it will be a successful partnership with many titles ahead. Greetings from Vasco for the fans who have already hosted PIXBET – said Junior Farias.

Thus, with the agreement sealed, the BMG brand will be moved to the upper back of Cruz-Maltino’s uniform. At the time the partnership was signed with the bank, there was a clause that allowed the exchange of the master sponsor if there was a proposal with higher values. As the amount paid by BMG is approximately R$ 5 million, PixBet will print the front of Vasco’s uniform.

– PIXBET understood the size of Vasco and its importance on the national scene. For this reason, we are sure that this will be the beginning of a great story – concluded Jorge Salgado.

A few hours earlier, PixBet had leaked that the deal was sealed. The site sponsors other Brazilian football clubs such as: Ponte Preta, Goiás, América-MG, Juventude, and now: Vasco.