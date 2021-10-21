Vasco surpasses R$ 23 million with sponsorship on the shirt and negotiates other partnerships on the uniform | Vasco

Jorge Salgado’s administration closed its first major sponsorship. On Wednesday, Vasco announced the partnership with PixBet. The Brazilian sports betting company will pay R$ 9 million to stamp its brand on the main space of the shirt until December 2022. With the agreement, the uniform is now worth more than R$23 million, and the club has negotiations in progress for other partnerships.

The plan is to further enhance the uniform, which already has a higher value than last year, for example. In 2020, with the club in Serie A, Vasco received R$ 14 million in shirt sponsorship.

Until then Master Sponsor, BMG will be repositioned and will move to the upper back of the shirt. In 2019, when it closed with a bank, the club placed a clause in the contract that allowed, in case of a higher value, the displacement of the brand to another part of the uniform, guaranteeing exposure. The amount paid annually by the bank to Vasco is R$ 5 million and will be maintained, despite the change.

Jorge Salgado shows how Vasco's shirt will look with Vasco's new sponsor

However, the value of BMG can increase according to variables. Today there are 149,604 accounts opened by Vasco’s people at the bank. The club receives a percentage of each account opened.

In addition to PixBet (chest) and BMG (upper back), Vasco’s shirt also has the sponsorship of Havan (sleeves), Tim (in the numbers) and Forte Aliança (shoulder blade). Together, the five sponsors bring in more than R$23 million to the club. Vasco still has at least two negotiations well underway and plans to fill out the uniform soon. Today, the front bar, back bar, shorts and socks are “free”.

Last week, in an interview with ge, the CEO of Vasco, Luiz Mello, claimed to have turned down several sponsorship offers. According to the director, many companies that sought the club planned to pay a lower amount because the club was in Serie B.

– We have to reposition the brand, and Vasco’s fans are engaged regardless of where I am, Serie A or Serie B. We refused proposals from people who said they wanted to pay a value in Serie A and another in Serie B. When I I stop to analyze this sponsor, I say: “Vasco is great regardless of the series he is in”. What is your comparison rule? Is it hearing? I’m giving an audience on Sunday at 4pm on Globo. I’ve had a few games there.

– Is your measuring stick impact on Twitter? I’m top 5 in America. I’m top 3 on YouTube, just talking about the month of September. So what do you think I don’t deliver in Series B that you would like to have? Then they say, “Oh no, but you have to understand the market.” And I answer: “Friend, I sell Vasco”. This is our internal position that Vasco is great, regardless of where it is – said Luiz Mello.

In addition to negotiations with sponsors, Vasco recently completed the club’s digital mapping and will soon go to the market to sell its digital properties.