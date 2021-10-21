Verstappen “Won’t Have Nightmares” If Defeated by Hamilton

the pilot of red bull, Max Verstappen, explained why you think winning a world title of Formula 1 won’t change his life, and why he “won’t have nightmares” if Lewis Hamilton beat him in 2021.

For most athletes, becoming world champion in your class is a life-changing event, the culmination of a lifetime of effort, focus and sacrifice.

While Verstappen was certainly groomed from a young age by father Jos to peak, the 24-year-old appears to have developed a surprisingly pragmatic mindset about future success.

At the Turkish GP, the Dutchman, who is involved in a tense fight for the F1 title with his rival from Mercedes, Hamilton, said he was relaxed about the 2021 result, saying that “even if we finished second, I think we would still have a great season. At the end of the day, it won’t really change my life.”

In an exclusive interview with Autosport prior to the US GP in Austin, Verstappen said the realization that life is about more than racing helped shape his cool vision.

“To be honest, for some it changes their lives, but for me it doesn’t,” said the Dutchman.

“Of course that’s my goal and I’ll always try to be the best I can be, but it’s not going to change my life in terms of how I live it or what I’m going to do next.”

“I see a lot of happy drivers or people who haven’t won a championship. I think everything you do on the track shouldn’t influence your personal life.”

“At least I wouldn’t be a hurt and sad person if I never won a championship. I will have many things I can also do after Formula 1.”

“For me, Formula 1 is a part of your life, but actually the most important thing is what’s outside of Formula 1. Maybe [algumas] people don’t really know how to handle it.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, climbs out of his car in Parc Ferme Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Part of his pragmatism also stems from the fact that F1 drivers are highly dependent on external factors in their quest for success, an insurmountable reality with which he is already intimately familiar.

He was widely tipped to become the youngest F1 world champion after his first record win at age 18 at the 2016 Spanish GP, but only in 2021 was his first genuine opportunity to challenge Hamilton and Mercedes, with Red Bull finally able to deliver the equipment to face the dominant force of the category.

That allowed Verstappen to enter the final six races of 2021 with a slight six-point lead over the seven-time world champion, but he said he won’t have nightmares if the Brit ends up winning.

“If I can say later ‘I won the world championship’ then great, it’s amazing and something you dream of, but if it doesn’t materialize for obvious reasons – where you didn’t have the right package to do it or just didn’t. right or you were unlucky, so so be it,” he added.

“It’s not like I’m going to wake up in the middle of the night having nightmares about it.”

“For me, this is not going to change my life,” he concluded.

