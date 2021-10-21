Video | The mystery of WWII ships that emerged after an undersea eruption in Japan | International

The activity of the Fukutoku-Okanoba underwater volcano, located five kilometers from the Japanese island of Iōtō — formerly known as Iwo Jima — caused dozens of shipwrecks during World War II to surface. The eruption that took place in August in the Ogasawara Islands formed an islet of volcanic material and, consequently, the ‘reflux’ of these sunken vessels, as seen in the video transmitted by the network. All-Nippon News, with images recorded by a team that flew over the area. Despite speculation about the origin of the ships, various British and Japanese media suggest that the boats that returned to the surface were actually Japanese ships requisitioned by the Americans after their victory in the crucial battle of Iwo Jima in February 1945. they could have been used as support points for the construction of a strategic port on the Asian island.

