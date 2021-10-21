Viih Tube posts photo of thong after becoming single and web goes crazy

Powerful, the influencer viih tube it drove Instagram fans crazy this Tuesday morning (19th) by sharing a streak of hot, thong-only photos.

Sporting her impeccable body, the artist appeared sensualizing with a stylish black and pink thong bikini set. “I have so much picture that I forgot to post this essay”, wrote the former Big Brother Brasil 21 participant.

The blonde’s post yielded more than 500,000 likes and, of course, several comments from fans, who didn’t skimp on the praiseful messages to the beauty, who has just become single.

“I love the concept of a bikini with KKKKKK sneakers,” reacted one fan about the celebrity’s stylish look. “I say you’re wonderful”, another melted. “What a woman,” fired a third. “Simply a Goddess ❤️”, said one more.

last week viih recorded a video with Thais Braz, her friend from confinement at BBB 21, where the two joked about the reaction they had upon discovering some news involving the two during the reality show.

ended dating

A few days ago Viih Tube surprised fans by announce the end of the relationship with the influencer Bruno Magri. The actress posted a photo on Instagram where she appears with the boy and telling the news of her life.

“I don’t even know how to tell you this, but Bruno and I are no longer together. I didn’t know the right time to tell or how to do it, but then I realized that there won’t be a right time, it will be difficult to announce anyway”.

Viih said that despite the uncertainty about her future, she I would not like to be afraid to live new experiences. She also ensured that the breakup did not happen with a fight, on the contrary, everything happened smoothly on both sides.

“But if you saw the way it ended, I think everyone would understand what we’re feeling, it ended bizarrely well, with a lot of respect and a very sincere conversation! And the funniest thing is that it really was that classic ‘we’re at different stages’ thing. We spent 3 years together, sharing life and beautiful moments, I can only remember us that way, and I’m grateful for that! And before they ask or worry, I’m fine! I’m still young and I can’t be afraid of fate and what lies ahead,” she said.

Viih also said that he is very keen on Bruno’s success and did a lot of compliments to your personality. “And Bruno, thank you for being everything you were for me, for everything we learned together, for all the laughs, travels, changes, thank you for being such a mature boy, so kind hearted, so amazing!