Vikings arrived in the Americas centuries before Columbus, new study shows – 10/21/2021 – Science

Centuries before Christopher Columbus’ pioneering journey, the Vikings had already reached the American continent, disembarking in what is now Canada. A new study used ingenious dating techniques to accurately pinpoint the time of existence of Scandinavian settlement in the Americas: exactly a thousand years ago, in 1021 AD

The conclusion, which has just been published in an article in the scientific journal Nature, was possible thanks to the analysis of wooden artifacts from the archaeological site of L’Anse aux Meadows, in the region of Newfoundland and Labrador (in the extreme east of Canada). The study was led by Michael Dee of the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, who worked with colleagues from institutions in Canada and Germany.

Very little is known about the adventure of Scandinavian navigators in the New World. Trips to the lands on this side of the Atlantic are mentioned in sagas (narratives that mix history and legend) written in Iceland in the final centuries of the Middle Ages.

Viking groups would have arrived in Canada from Greenland, where they had managed to establish settlements that lasted for centuries (they were only abandoned around the year 1400). Icelandic sagas speak of the abundance of wood in the newly discovered land and mention conflicts with indigenous peoples, which the Scandinavians called “skraelingjar”, ​​perhaps meaning “people who dress in animal skins”.

Excavations carried out at L’Anse aux Meadows in the 1960s showed that the narratives were correct, and that the area probably served as a base for expeditions to other areas of the Atlantic coast. The dates obtained at the archaeological site, however, were a mess, covering virtually the entire so-called Viking Age (ranging from AD 793 to AD 1066, according to the convention adopted today).

This was probably due to technological limitations of the dating methods at the time the original excavations were made, without controls capable of taking into account material contamination and other factors.

This is where the new research, coordinated by Michael Dee, comes into play. As in the 1960s, researchers used the carbon-14 method, an unstable form of the chemical element carbon that is present in living things.

When a tree is cut down so that its wood is transformed into a chair, for example, the carbon-14 that it has incorporated throughout its life will slowly disappear from the wood. As this happens following a known rate, it is possible to know when the tree was alive from the amount of carbon-14 in the wood.

Luckily for the researchers, it was possible to identify wooden artifacts produced with metal instruments, which the indigenous people of Canada did not have at the time. In other words, they could only have been created by the Vikings. The next step was to take into account an anomaly in the amount of carbon-14 produced by cosmic rays, a type of radiation thrown by the Sun and other stars towards the Earth.

It turns out that an especially strong “rainstorm” of cosmic rays, when it hits carbon atoms, produces an excess of carbon-14. And other studies had already shown that one of these “storms” had occurred in the year 993 AD If it were possible to identify precisely this anomaly in the pieces of wood, the exact date of the Viking settlement would be easier to detect.

That’s what the researchers did – with the help of wood growth rings. It happens that trees, in different parts of the world, form wooden rings on their trunk as they grow, and each one corresponds to a year.

Knowing that one of the inner rings corresponded to the year of the cosmic ray storm, and that the outermost ring of wood corresponded to the end of the tree’s growth, it was enough to count the other rings, from the inside out, to conclude that the artifacts they had been made in the year 1021.

Accurate dating should help researchers better understand the context in which the Scandinavian settlement was created and perhaps why it ended up being abandoned.