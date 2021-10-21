Villarreal beats Young Boys in Switzerland and joins United’s Champions League group | Champions League

Villarreal went to Bern, Switzerland, and beat Young Boys 4-1, in the third round of Group F of the Champions League. The result leaves the key, the same as Manchester United, wide open, with the English in the lead.

The current Europa League champions opened 2-0 with 15 minutes of play, with goals from Yéremi Pinto and Gerard Moreno. The hosts dropped out on the 31st of the second stage, with a goal by Congolese striker Meschack Elia and they looked like they would react. But the Yellow Submarine didn’t let him.

Villarreal players in red celebrate Gerard Moreno's goal against Young Boys — Photo: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

In the final minutes, Alberto Moreno, at 42, and Chukwueze, at 46 in the second stage, confirmed Villarreal’s victory: 4-1. Young Boys had more possession and even submitted more times than the visitors, 18 against 13, but it lacked aim, which was left to the Spaniards.

The United, which won Atalanta 3-2, leads the group with six points. Villarreal now has four points and is second. Italians come next, with the same score. Young Boys is the lantern, with three.