Waitresses criticize famous food chain uniform: ‘Underwear’ – International

The Hooters Girls’ protest generated polarization on social media, with part of the public defending the female employees and another part claiming that they should look for another job (photo: @carrlee.j/Tik Tok/Reproduction) The restaurant chain Hooters opened in the 1980s in the United States with the motto “good food, cold beer, sports on screen, and of course, Hooters Girls”. Since then, the waitresses who work at the site wear short, tight and low-cut clothes. But now there has been a new change.

The workers themselves went to Tik Tok to complain after the company exchanged the shorts, which were already small, for models that resemble panties, as reported in the videos. Not the most watched, with 4.3 million likes and more than 26 thousand comments, the waitress who owns the @carrlee.j account mocks.

“When we’re hired, we’re told to make sure our ass is covered, but now they give us that,” says the text overlaying the image.

The complaint reverberated and more and more company contractors felt encouraged to share their impressions of the uniform change. Student Kirsten does one of the voiceovers, common on the platform, and jokes: “We know that someone named Kirsten wants to give up everything and the blame for the new shorts,” she says.

In another post, she wore the two versions of the shorts so that followers would be aware of the difference between them.

A third waitress, who owns the profile @lexiusxoxo, only made a joke “the new panties, ops, shorts have arrived from Hooters”, she says while dressing the model that looks more like a thong bikini.

Far from being the brand’s first polemic, the opinion was divided on social networks. While part of the public was “surprised that these restaurants still exist in 2021 with the proposal they have”, other people said that the girls “knew where they were being hired and that, if they weren’t happy, they should resign and seek it out. new jobs”.

More than a week after the first posts and the case gaining repercussion in newspapers in several countries, the restaurant chain released a note saying that workers will be able to choose which model of uniform they prefer to wear.

“As we continue to listen and update the image of the Hooters Girls, we are clarifying that they have the option to choose between the traditional uniforms or the new ones”, says the text submitted to the Insider portal. The statement was seen as a backlash by local newspapers.

The note also states that the makeover was done in conjunction with a team of employees and tested in Texas restaurants. The text also says that the company “values ​​feedback, both positive and negative, regarding a more comfortable and inclusive image policy on tattoos, jewelry, nails, hairstyles, as well as new uniform options – to include new top styles , shorts and socks”.