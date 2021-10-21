Walter is warned after being called ‘fat’ and trying to attack Jorginho – 10/20/2021

Forward Walter, ex-Fluminense and now at Botafogo-SP, was warned by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) after trying to attack coach Jorginho, from Figueirense, for being called ‘fat’ during a game in the Series C played in September, at the Santa Cruz stadium, still for the first phase.

The coach was also denounced for the offenses, but, like the assistant coach of Botafogo-SP, who contested Walter’s expulsion, he was acquitted. The first instance decision was rendered on Wednesday (20), and is subject to appeal.

The confusion happened at 30min of the second half of the game, won by 2-1 by Figueirense. Jorginho, ex-Portuguese, and Algiers Fuchs scolded, Walter joined the discussion answering the rival coach and was offended: “You’re going to lose weight, Walter, you’re fat”.

Then the player went after Jorginho. The pair was expelled by referee Ivan da Silva Guimarães Junior, who reported the following in the summary: “Jorginho was expelled for uttering the following words: “You’re going to lose weight, Walter, you’re fat” to the replaced athlete from the opposing team, Mr. Walter Walter. , causing an onset of widespread turmoil from both banks.”

Then, Jorginho took advantage of the interview to apologize to Walter for what happened: “I come out to apologize to Walter, I was rude to him. I’m not even old enough for that. I apologize to him and his family.”

Jorginho and Glebson were framed in article 258 of the CBJD, “conduct contrary to discipline or sports ethics”. Walter responded for attempted physical aggression, provided for in article 254-A combined with article 157, both of the CBJD.

Reporter Cláudio Diniz did not consider the words spoken by the coach as offenses subject to disciplinary punishment and acquitted him, but punished Walter with a suspension game converted into a warning with disqualification for article 250 of the CBJD, “disloyal or hostile act”.

Auditors Éric Chiarello, Rodrigo Raposo and Bruno Tavares accompanied the rapporteur. President Luís Felipe Procópio was defeated, as he differed in relation to the coach when applying a game to Jorginho for considering the words spoken by him as offensive and directed.

“The words said had a disrespectful character. He did it and used the words in order to attack Walter, because he knows that it is the accused’s Achilles’ heel, which he did in the form of disrespect, even if the words are, to At first sight, beasts, even because of the accused’s reaction, are words that attack him, so I’m going to punish him in one game”, voted Luís Felipe Procópio, president of the STJD Disciplinary Commission.