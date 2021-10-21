Warner Bros. Television speaks out on Ruby Rose accusations

The story goes far.

This morning, fans of batwoman were taken by surprise with the long denunciation made by Ruby Rose, who lived the heroine in the first season of the series. Now the Warner Bros. Television commented on the case.

Ruby Rose accused the producers, cast and the CW of being abusive and not providing the necessary support to the cast. Among her complaints, she says she did not resign (as had been said after her departure), she tells about the serious injuries she suffered, revealing that she was forced to go back to work without being fully cured.

The actress also talks about the many serious accidents that occurred on the film set — which resulted in third-degree burns, people becoming paraplegic and stunt deaths — in addition to the misconduct of fellow cast members, such as Douglas Scott, who, according to her, hurt a double and was abusive to women.

According to Rose, the studio did not provide any kind of support to the victims of these situations, she being one of the few people to talk about these inhuman conditions. She even claims she has a lot of evidence to support her accusations.

Now, the declaration of Warner Bros. Television, released by Deadline, does not talk about any of the points raised by Rose, not even about the serious accidents mentioned by the actress. All that is said is that Rose was fired of the series after several complaints about his behavior. The release says:

“Despite the historical revisionism Ruby Rose is sharing online to reach producers, cast, crew, channel and studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television decided not to exercise its option to keep Ruby for the second season of Batwoman, [decisão] based on various complaints about their behavior in the workplace, which have been extensively evaluated privately in the name of respect for all parties involved.”

After Ruby Rose left at the end of the first season, wallis day returned as Kate Kane to end the character arc in season two. Currently, the role of batwoman is lived by Javicia Leslie, actress who embodies the new character Ryan Wilder. The third season of the series is already airing in the United States.