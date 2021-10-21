‘We don’t know tomorrow’: uncertainty about the future of Bolsa Família distresses beneficiaries | Economy

Ariana Flores Martins is 35 years old and raises four children on her own, aged between 12 and 18, in Fazenda da Juta, a slum located in the Sapopemba region, in the Southeast of São Paulo.

A Bolsa Família beneficiary for 12 years, she currently has an income of just over R$600 per month to support her family of five.

Of this amount, BRL 375 comes from Emergency Aid, slightly higher than the BRL 325 to which she was entitled by Bolsa Família, before the pandemic – according to the aid rules, the benefits cannot be accumulated and only the highest of them remains in force .

Others, around R$250, she gets by selling candy on the streets with the help of one of her children.

“With the money from Bolsa Família, I pay rent, and with the money from the candy, I buy things inside the house”, says Ariana, who has worked as a cleaning assistant, but has difficulty finding a job because she doesn’t know how to read or write.

During the pandemic, she relied on the donation of food baskets, but in recent months this help has not been coming. No gas at home, he’s cooking at a neighbor’s house. “I’m glad God put a good neighbor here to help me,” says the mother of the family.

Ariana does not know for sure, however, whether she will continue to count on the help of the federal government’s income transfer programs, since the Emergency Aid ends at the end of October and there is still no clarity on how Brazil Aid will be implemented, program that should replace Bolsa Família as of November.

“I have a lot of doubts. I don’t know what the amount will be, if they’re going to take it out or put in more, if it’s going to be for more or less people,” he says.

“If you have a steady job, where you can keep your house, rent, food, you can handle it. But if you work alone on the street, sometimes you have income, sometimes not. This month, for example, I do. I haven’t been able to work, because it’s only been rain. They don’t talk straight about how it’s going to be and leave the families insecure, because sometimes it’s the only income we have.”

The Bolsa Família would turn 18 years old this Wednesday (10/20), but was revoked by the Provisional Measure that created the Auxílio Brasil (MP 1.061/2021), published in the Official Gazette of the Union on August 10th. The MP goes into effect immediately, but it will still have to be voted on by Congress within 120 days for the new program to become definitive.

Auxílio Brasil is President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) attempt to stamp its own mark on social assistance, erasing — on the eve of the 2022 elections — the name strongly associated with PT administrations.

This Wednesday, the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, made a statement to the press about the new Auxílio Brasil, a day after Bolsonaro canceled an event on the same topic at the last minute.

The minister’s statement, however, left many doubts about the future of the new income program aimed at the most vulnerable Brazilians.

According to Roma, there will be a linear adjustment of 20% in all the benefits of the old Bolsa Família. These benefits, according to him, have values ​​ranging from less than R$100 to more than R$500, depending on the composition of each family.

The readjustment will be applied from November, on a permanent basis, and the government hopes to clear the queue for Bolsa Família by December this year, taking Brazil’s Aid to 17 million families.

The number is greater than the 14.6 million families currently covered by Bolsa Família, according to Roma. But it is smaller than the 39.3 million families that received Emergency Aid in 2021 until the month of July, according to data from the federal government itself.

Bolsa Família, which would turn 18 this Wednesday (10/20), was revoked by Provisional Measure — Photo: RAFAEL LAMPERT ZART/AGÊNCIA BRASIL

Still according to the minister, on a transitory basis, until December 2022 – the year of presidential elections -, Bolsonaro determined that no family should receive less than R$ 400. The way to finance this amount over the next 14 months, however, is not clear.

Rome said the government is working to ensure that this is done “within fiscal rules”, without the need to use extraordinary credits. The statement came after a strong negative reaction from the markets to the prospect that part of the aid will be financed with resources outside the spending ceiling, a rule that limits the growth of government spending to inflation.

In the late afternoon, however, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes spoke again about the possibility of breaking the R$ 30 billion spending ceiling to fund the new Auxílio Brasil.

In other words, the question remains about how the new program will be financed. And also the future of social assistance in Brazil after 2023, when the elections are over.

‘Stability is key’

Leandro Ferreira, a specialist in public policy management and president of the Brazilian Basic Income Network, considers the government’s lack of definition regarding the future of the country’s main social policy as a disrespect for the most vulnerable part of the population.

“Just as financial markets like predictability, the most vulnerable also like it. They want to know if they will have the necessary resources to meet their needs,” says Ferreira. “Stability is critical when it comes to the economy, whether it’s the economy of the richest or the poorest.”

According to the specialist in public policies, ever since Emergency Aid began to be discussed, at the beginning of the pandemic, it was already known that it would be necessary to rethink the future of Bolsa Família.

“Leaving it to the last minute, with two weeks to finish the Emergency Aid, and not having this discussion publicly, making technical debate impossible, is very bad for the set of public policies in the country”, he laments.

Complicating what was simple

For Naercio Menezes Filho, coordinator of the Ruth Cardoso Chair and researcher at the Center for Management and Public Policies (CGPP) at Insper, if on the one hand it is positive that the government intends to continue the cash transfer policy, with a focus on and increasing the value of the benefit, on the other hand, Auxílio Brasil has design problems.

The Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, during a press statement about the new Auxílio Brasil — Photo: REPRODUÇÃO/YOUTUBE

The main one is its complexity. The program brings within it nine different benefits: Early Childhood Benefit; Family Membership Benefit; Benefit for Overcoming Extreme Poverty; School Sport Assistance; Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship; Child Citizen Assistance; Rural Productive Inclusion Aid; Urban Productive Inclusion Assistance and Transition Compensatory Benefit.

“There are several trinkets, which end up distorting the essence of the program and using resources that could be used directly to pay for the transfer”, considers Menezes Filho.

The president of the Brazilian Basic Income Network has the same assessment.

“The main problem with the new program is to make assistance much more complex than the Bolsa Família, with several categories of benefits that nobody knows if it will be able to meet to become eligible”, says Ferreira.

“It’s not that it’s not important to create incentives for sport or scientific initiation, but linking this to social protection generates an excess of instruments that can complicate something that was simple and already well known by the population and the technical community.”

For Ferreira, another problem with the new program is that it dismantles the structure of social monitoring linked to the Cadastro Único, an instrument that today allows the beneficiary access to different social programs.

Menezes Filho, on the other hand, assesses that the government’s option to focus users’ access to the new program on the application, like what was done in emergency aid, can give greater flexibility to the income transfer policy.

Both agree, however, that it would have been much easier to improve Bolsa Família, rather than creating a whole new program from scratch. “What I needed to do was end the queue, increase the value and use the application. I didn’t need a new bill, change the name, nothing like that, it was just operational adjustments”, defends the professor at Insper.

‘I don’t know if it will work’

While the government looks for a solution to finance the new program, the beneficiaries’ uncertainties remain.

“We have a lot of doubts. I don’t know if this new program will work or not, if a lot of people can be left out after they change. I really have a lot of doubts,” says Arlete Vitório, 56 and also a resident of Fazenda da Juta , in the Southeast region of São Paulo.

Mother of a boy with health problems, whose care makes it difficult for her to return to the job market, Arlete currently lives on only R$ 375 from Emergency Aid and some help from her siblings. Before the aid, he received R$164 from Bolsa Família.

According to her, not knowing the future of Bolsa Família creates a lot of insecurity. “A little or a lot, you know you’ll get paid, once you start to change, I don’t know anything anymore,” he says.

“Every time they say something. There should be a much better and certain explanation, that they say it and be that, because every time they change their plans, change their minds. It had to be something more sensible, because people need it a lot “, opines the housewife.

Sabrina Viana de Souza, 22 years old and resident of the municipality of Caucaia, in Ceará, shares the same opinion. She is the mother of a 1 year and 7 month old boy and lives on around R$400, R$250 of which from Emergency Aid and the rest from truffle sales. Before the aid, with Bolsa Família, he received R$130 from the program.

“I still don’t know how this change will work. We keep thinking: if it decreases, if it increases, if it ends, it could harm us in some way,” he says. “The money [do auxílio] it goes all to the baby’s things, with the truffles we buy the food, with them alone it would be very little.”