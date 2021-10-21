what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Wednesday By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Still feeling the bitter taste of fiscal risk in the country, the future operates with a slight increase this morning, trying to recover the 3.28% drop of yesterday, 19. At 9:17 am today, the advance was 0.24%, while it rose 0.06%, to R$ 5.5990.

In the United States, the market is eyeing the government’s accounts, with the expectation that the Democrats move forward with negotiations on Joe Biden’s economic agenda. 100 futures advanced 0.03%, while da and da futures fell 0.03% and 0.05%, respectively.

Brazil recorded on Tuesday 390 new deaths by Covid-19, which brings the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 603,855, informed the Ministry of Health. confirmed in the country advancing to 21,664,879, added the folder.

The government postponed the announcement of the Auxílio Brasil program, the new Bolsa Família, which would take place yesterday, 19, after the market reacted badly to the idea that breaking the spending ceiling to ensure a higher value for the benefit.

The new income program would reach 17 million families, with an average share of R$400, totaling a budget of R$84 billion. However, as the government was unable to articulate an increase in the budget in time, around R$ 30 billion would be collected outside the spending ceiling.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes proposed that Brazil’s Auxílio should be R$300, which would fit in the ceiling, but the political wing of the government insisted on the higher amount. Thus, Guedes would have grudgingly agreed with the current proposal to avoid even more harmful articulations, such as making all the payment of the benefit outside the ceiling.

News of the day

Covid CPI – Covid’s final CPI report to President Jair Bolsonaro. Instead, the president must be charged with crimes against humanity. The accusation of administrative law against Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) must also be dropped.

Box has – The president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, estimates that 20 million people will borrow from Crédito Caixa Tem by the end of next year, a public bank’s microcredit program made possible through the application originally created for the payment of emergency aid.

Gas assistance – The Senate, a benefit to low-income families that will have a value equivalent to half the average of the national reference price of the 13kg cylinder of cooking gas.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Jornada das Águas: Launching of the Notice for the Construction of the Salgado Branch Office

Paulo Guedes – Audience with Insper professor Fernando Schüler; Forum Incorpora 2021 – ABRAINC; “Best and Biggest” Award – EXAME Magazine.

Campos Neto – Internal dispatches in Brasilia.

corporate news

Embraer (SA:) – , which signed a contract renewal for the Pool Program with TAP Express, a subsidiary of TAP Air Portugal. The contract includes extensive support for components of the airline’s E-Jets fleet. The Pool Program currently serves more than 50 airlines worldwide. The value was not informed.

Course (SA:) – The stoppage of the authorization process for new railways requested by the company VLI, which coincide with the segments that Rumo also expressed interest in building.

Positive (SA:) – was confirmed by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) as the only company qualified in the bidding process to supply up to 176,000 new electronic voting machines. The bidding has two more stages.

Petrobras (SA:) – A , contradicting the claim of a group of distributors. According to these companies, the state-owned company would be imposing quotas on the supply of gasoline and diesel oil for next month. The oil company claims, however, that there was an explosion in demand for gasoline and diesel oil in the months of October and November and that its refineries are not prepared to meet this growth.

Clear – Claro Telecom released its figures for the third quarter of 2021, with an Ebitda of R$ 4.071 billion, the same value as the third quarter of 2020. The company, a subsidiary of Mexico’s América Móvil, does not disclose net income in Brazil.

B3 (SA:) – , a startup that offers a complete processing platform for cloud financial services.

Voucher (SA:) – Vale’s production reached 89.421 million tons in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 0.8% compared to the same period last year and 18.1% compared to 2Q21. Iron ore sales in 3Q21 totaled 67.844 million tons, up 3.2% yoy. Pellet sales were 8.037 million tons from July to September, 5% below the same period last year

Carrefour (SA:) – The {{news-930614||Carrefour Brasil Group sales} reached R$ 20.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The number represents an increase of 7.7% compared to the same period in 2020. If on the one hand the result is pulled by the numbers of Atacadão, which sold R$ 15.5 billion, an increase of 14.3%; on the other, retail drops the numbers. With sales from gas stations, retail sales rise to R$5.2 billion, which represents a drop of 8% over the result of a year ago.

Blue (SA:) – Azul announced an expansion plan in Paraná, during a meeting between company representatives and the state governor, Ratinho Junior (PSD). Ponta Grossa, Toledo, Pato Branco and Guarapuava, cities served by the airline before the pandemic, will receive flights again in December and already have tickets sold on the company’s official channels.

Alliar (SA:) – Alliar informed the market that the funds managed by Pátria Investments completed the sale of 25,012,323 common shares of the company, equivalent to 21.14% of the total, to MAM Asset Management, owned by businessman Nelson Tanure.