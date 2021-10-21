What Vale and MRV’s previews of results say about the companies – 10/20/2021

Today we will comment on the third quarter operational previews of Vale (VALE3) and MRV (MRVE3).

Check out the analysis by Felipe Bevilacqua, analyst and founding partner of the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento.

Vale releases quarterly production preview

Vale (VALLEY3) released its operational preview for the third quarter of 2021. The period was marked by increased production of iron ore and coal and by the sharp drop in iron ore prices (less US$ 37 per ton of the product with 62% content iron – market reference – compared to the second quarter of the year).

According to the production report, the mining company produced 89.4 million tons of iron ore, corresponding to an increase of 18.1% in the quarterly comparison and of 0.8% compared to the third quarter of 2020. The strong advance on a quarterly basis it is due to the seasonal improvement in the conditions of the Northern System, with lower rainfall levels, ensuring production stability and resulting in an increase in the performance of Serra Norte and S11D. In the year to September, the expansion of production was 8%.

Iron ore sales rose 3.2% in the third quarter, to 67.8 million tons compared to the same period in 2020. AND pellet sales fell 5% in the same comparison, to 8.037 million tonnes.

Vale chose to reduce sales of high silica iron ore products in September due to the level of market prices and stocks in transit along the chain. As a result, in the fourth quarter, Vale is expected to reduce the supply of high silica and low margin products by around 4 million tons, as demand for this type of product has been weaker.

Together, ore and pellet fines reached 75.9 million tonnes of sales in the third quarter, a result that, according to the company, was in line with the previous quarter. The iron ore premium was US$6.6 per ton, US$1.8 lower than in the second quarter, due to the lower premiums paid to low-alumina ores, such as Vale’s, and the lower contribution of the pellet business.

The mining company’s operating results were mixed, with a strong increase in iron ore production and sales figures below expectations. Therefore, we expect a slightly negative impact on Vale’s shares.

MRV registers almost R$ 2 billion in launches

MRV (MRVE3) reported its operational previews for the third quarter of 2021. The real estate developer and builder made the largest asset sale in its history in a quarter, in the Florida region, in the United States, for a total amount of R$ 669 million. In consolidated, the company launched a PSV (general sales value) of nearly R$ 2 billion, an increase of 0.5% compared to the same period last year, while the average price per unit increased by almost 8%.

The company’s net sales increased 2.4%, while the average price expanded by almost 50% year-on-year. It is noteworthy that the discrepant number was mainly responsible for the units in the USA, for the subsidiary AHS, who have a ticket average of almost five times the rest of the projects.

On the other hand, the most impacted division was the one corresponding to the government program Casa Verde Amarela, formerly Minha Casa Minha Vida, with a drop of more than 10% in the PSV launched, despite an increase of almost 12% in the average price per unit. There was a decrease of more than 30% in PSV of net sales in the quarter.

It is worth noting that MRV held launches of Casa Verde Amarela, moving a part to the fourth quarter of 2021 and the remainder to next year, due to an expectation of changes in the program. This perspective was confirmed at the end of September with an increase in the income ceiling for band three and a reduction in financing interest rates.

In addition, the company took an aggressive stance on prices, in an attempt to secure margins with the increase in costs that the sector is experiencing. On the other hand, the US division, the Luggo (apartment rental) and the urbanism division performed well in the quarter, holding up the result.

It is important to emphasize that, as it is the largest developer in the country and operates in different types of income of the population, MRV is able to assess which segment will be more aggressive, being able to prioritize one and hold the launches of another. In the last real estate crisis in the country, MRV and the low-income segment managed to maintain the results. And the general bankruptcy reached the developers of higher income classes.