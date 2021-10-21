Who is Amanda Staveley, Brit who runs Newcastle in partnership with the Saudis | sport business

The original song is “Mandy” by Barry Manilow, from 1974. But the inspirational muse is another. In the imitation, “The Georgie Singer” declares itself to Amanda Staveley, a businesswoman who bought Newcastle in partnership with the Saudis and who will run the club from now on.

Amanda, you came and saved us from Ashley

You sent him away, Amanda

You have arrived to save the Toon Army

And we love you today, Amanda

The song makes reference to Mike Ashley, former owner of Newcastle, who was mainly hated for lack of investment in recent years. He is the villain of the story. While the “Toon Army”, the name that designates the fans themselves, is the victim. Amanda, the heroine feted by the masses for saving the club. Heroin?

British Amanda Louise Staveley was born on April 11, 1973, in a small town called Ripon, located in North Yorkshire. The most recent census indicates a population of almost 17,000 inhabitants.

Robert Staveley, the father, was a landowner and founder of a theme park called Lightwater Valley. Lynne, the mother, was an occasional model. The family was rich enough in Amanda’s childhood and adolescence, who started a degree in modern languages ​​at Cambridge University but dropped out because of stress.

At 22, in 1995, she opened a restaurant with a loan of 180,000 pounds and no experience, according to a profile produced by The Athletic. It was a success. And also the beginning of a valuable agenda.

As it is located next to a jockey, the establishment started to receive horse owners, very rich people, many of them from the Middle East. Despite the restaurant having closed, contacts remained.

In 2005, Amanda founded PCP Capital Partners – with an office in London and a branch in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates. It is a “private equity”, that is, a company that manages the investments of third parties in other companies.

The first steps in football

The purchase of Newcastle was not the first gigantic operation conducted by Amanda Staveley in football. The negotiation that passed Manchester City into the hands of the United Arab Emirates, more than a decade earlier, in September 2008, also had the participation of the businesswoman.

In the 2000s, the UAE government wanted to buy a football club in England – they even negotiated the purchase of Leeds United and part of Arsenal, both without success.

At the same time, the then owner of City, a former prime minister of Thailand, wanted to get rid of the deal. Amanda made the midfield between the two parties and sped up the buy and sell operation.

Gary Cook, then CEO of Manchester City, told the The Athletic that the deal was closed with impressive agility. There was no effort to assess the club’s financial situation in detail – as is often the case in deals of this size, involving hundreds of millions of pounds – and the entire deal was reduced to a single page.

Amanda was helpful in the process because, as head of PCP Capital Partners, she had built a network of relationships with big businessmen in the Middle East. She studied the finances of governments in the Persian Gulf – an arm of the sea that separates countries like the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Iran – and gained access to the families who run the region.

The businesswoman’s role in football could have been even more impressive. In the meantime, between City and Newcastle, she brokered a deal to buy Liverpool. It did not advance.

How did Amanda get so much credit with Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the UAE royal family, that she would eventually buy Manchester City? The answer is far from the lawns.

Amanda introduced Mansour to a £3.5 billion investment in Barclays bank during the 2008 financial crisis. The gamble paid off and enriched the sheikh a little further. For services rendered, the intermediary took 30 million pounds, according to the newspaper The Guardian.

The curious part is that, although very wealthy, the businesswoman has a modest firm in the UK. According to the same text published by the British newspaper, PCP Capital Partners had no employees and no assets; just a few debts.

It doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have money, just that her assets are invested elsewhere. And anyway, compared to the friends she’s made in the Middle East, Amanda’s heritage is secondary.

Amanda, representing the government of Saudi Arabia, had long been trying to buy Newcastle. Before the third offer was finally accepted, two attempts failed.

The structure of the club in English becomes like this:

80% are from the FIP (Public Investment Fund) of Saudi Arabia

10% are from PCP Capital Partners, Amanda Staveley’s company

10% are from the Reuben brothers, heirs of a billionaire family

Amanda’s involvement in the business has many facets. On the one hand, she is an experienced negotiator and outstanding administrator. On the other hand, her participation slightly improves Newcastle’s image in relation to the reputation of its main owner, Saudi Arabia.

The country has one of the most radical dictatorships on the planet, a place where women have their rights suppressed, journalists are persecuted and tortured, among other violations of basic human rights.

– I understand and appreciate all human rights messages, and we take them very seriously. But I wouldn’t bring partners into the consortium if they didn’t have a proper resume. The FIP is autonomous and independent from the government of Saudi Arabia. The FIP owns Newcastle, not the Saudi state – said Amanda Staveley, according to the Guardian.

So far, the strategy has worked. Although media outlets discuss “sportwashing” with some frequency (when a person, company or country uses the sport to “wash” their reputation), the businesswoman’s participation has been celebrated by many.