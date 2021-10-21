WHO says Covid may have caused the death of up to 180,000 health professionals | Health

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday (21) that the Covid-19 pandemic may have killed between 80,000 and 180,000 health professionals until May this year and insisted that this group should have priority in vaccination.

Of the 135 million health professionals worldwide, “between 80,000 and 180,000 may have died of covid-19 between January 2020 and May 2021,” the report states.

“These estimates are based on the 3.45 million covid-19 deaths reported to the WHO in May 2021; a number that alone is less than the actual number of deaths,” the organization said in a statement.

“For this reason, it is essential that the vaccination of health professionals is a priority,” said the director general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“Data from 119 countries suggest that, on average, two out of five health professionals worldwide are fully immunized,” he said.

“But it is obvious that this average hides huge differences between regions and economic sectors. In Africa, less than 1 in 10 health professionals has been fully immunized, while in most high-income countries, more than 80% are vaccinated with the scheme. complete,” continued Ghebreyesus.

WHO called on all countries to prioritize vaccination against Covid-19 for health professionals, along with other at-risk groups.

“More than 10 months after the approval of the first vaccines, the fact that millions of health workers are still not vaccinated is in itself a condemnation to the countries and companies that control the global supply of vaccines”, said the head of the UN agency. .

Ghebreyesus also denounced the inequality in the distribution of the immunizing agent and asked the states for sufficient doses to share them, while the international mechanism Covax denounces the lack of sufficient vaccines.

“The G20 countries have pledged to donate more than 1.2 billion doses of vaccines to Covax. So far, only 150 million have been delivered. For most donations, we don’t have a timetable. We don’t know how many doses Covax will receive. , nor when”, lamented the director of WHO.