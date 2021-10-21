Why Fiat Pulse can change the price level of SUVs in Brazil – 10/21/2021

The disclosure of prices for the Pulse range by Fiat surprised many people. Faced with a market with an accumulation of increases and prices considered exorbitant, the arrival of a player with values ​​below average in all its versions gives hope that we can have a new price level, at least among the entry versions.

What leads us to this assumption (or expectation) is the fact that rival brands will not let Fiat, with great production potential, navigate alone in this slice of ocean below R$ 90 thousand with a well-equipped product.

It is worth remembering that the input Pulse, with a 1.3-aspirated 109 hp engine and manual gearbox, leaves the factory for R$ 79,990 with equipment that many of its rivals do not offer for less than R$ 100 thousand. We’re talking about LED optics (front, rear and DRL), alloy wheels, rear parking sensor, 8.4” multimedia center with wireless mirroring with smartphone, tire pressure monitoring and much more .

The only one who offers a list of similar equipment in this price range is Caoa Chery with the Tiggo 2, for R$ 82,590, but which does not have a significant sales volume in the country as it is a project that needs renovation.

Among the best sellers, we have cheaper versions that are much higher than the Pulse Drive MT. We can mention the Volkswagen T-Cross Sense 200 TSI AT6 for R$ 97,290, Jeep Renegade STD 1.8 flex AT6 for R$ 96,990, Renault Duster Zen 1.6 MT for R$ 94,690 and Nissan Kicks 1.6 MT for R$ 99,190. It’s somewhere between R$15,000 to R$20,000 more.

And when you look at the equipment list of these entry-level versions of compact SUVs, you feel like crying. Are we talking (most of them) of steel wheels, console without media center or stereo, sensorless rear bumper and so on?

If we take a slice only with turbocharged models, the Pulse enters this fight with the Drive 200 Turbo for R$ 98,990 with those equipment we talked about before and a few more treats. It’s practically the amount that Volkswagen charges for the T-Cross Sense – which is bigger than the Pulse – but it’s very “naked”.

In this case, based on the level of equipment, the closest competitors would be the Chevrolet Tracker 1.0 turbo with a six-speed manual transmission for R$ 103,780 and the Volkswagen Nivus Comfortline 200 TSI AT6 for R$ 105,120. Again, Pulse has a good price difference and is better equipped.

Don’t expect, even in the face of all this that we’ve presented, that Pulse will be the hero responsible for an avalanche of falling prices in the compact SUV segment. What we can and should see are automakers rushing to create products or versions of existing models that can take on Pulse head-on. If they do not do this, they will have to see Fiat reach the leadership of the most competitive segment in our market in the first months of 2022.

* Collaboration by Bruno Vasconcelos for the column