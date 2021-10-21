Why Mbappé is trump card for Real Madrid to sign Haaland and form a dream attack

Even with Benzema and Vinicius Jr in a great phase, Real Madrid intends to sign Mbappé and Haaland for next year

O Real Madrid is going through a great phase with the duo Benzema and Vinicius Jr, the two main hopes for El Clásico against Barcelona on Sunday (the match will be broadcast on the ESPN on Star+ from 11:15 am). But the board wants a new attack.

According to the newspaper AT, the intention of the board is to hire Mbappé and Haaland next season. The Frenchman, who will be free on the market, is practically closed to meringues and would be the trump card to get the star out of the Borussia Dortmund.

According to the publication, Mbappé would be another attraction to convince Haaland that Real Madrid would be a sporting project superior to what the striker has at the German club.

Haaland has become the hottest name on the market, with Manchester City, PSG and even the Newcastle, according to the publication, fighting with Real Madrid a contract. He impresses with the numbers.

This season, there are an incredible 13 goals and three assists in 10 games. Last season, the top scorer had 41 goals in 41 games, in addition to 10 assists.

The most ‘modest’ season was 2019/20, when he played only half of it. There were 16 goals and two assists in 18 games.



On the other hand, Mbappé is coming off six goals and six assists in 13 games this season. His best performance came when he scored 39 goals and 15 assists in 43 games of the 2018/19 season for the French team.

For El Clásico, Vinicius Jr. is the great hope. The Brazilian is experiencing the best moment since he arrived at Real Madrid. There are seven goals and three assists in 11 games this season.

In the last game, he commanded the chocolate 5-0 in the Shakhtar Donetsk. He scored two goals, one of them being a painting, and made a pass.