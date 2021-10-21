Why NASA launched an archeological robot named Lucy towards Jupiter – Science

THE Nasa launched last Saturday, 16, a probe that will depart towards asteroid clusters along the orbital path of Jupiter. They are known as the Trojan swarms and represent the last unexplored asteroid regions of the solar system. The spacecraft, a deep-space archeologist named Lucy, will try to answer pressing questions about the origins of the solar system, how the planets migrated into their current orbits, and how life might have emerged on Earth.

“We’ve never gone this far to study asteroids,” said Bill Nelson, NASA’s administrator. “In this mission we will be able to better understand the formation of the solar system, better understand ourselves and our development.”

After a six-year trip, Lucy will fly close to seven asteroids until 2033, completing courses that, in some graphical representations, look more like the outline of a Formula 1 race track.

The spacecraft will study the geology, composition, density and structure of Trojan asteroids, which are small bodies trapped in stable points along Jupiter’s orbit, fixed in their own orbits, in front of or behind the immense planet.

“It’s always interesting to go somewhere for the first time,” said Cathy Olkin, the Lucy Mission’s lead deputy researcher. “Each time we do this, we learn more and more about our solar system and the region of space where we live.”

Humanity has already explored a variety of small rock bodies throughout the solar system. The NEAR mission landed on Eros, in the inner asteroid belt. The Dawn mission orbited Ceres and Vesta, the two largest worlds in the belt between Mars and Jupiter. Japan’s Hayabusa and NASA’s OSIRIS-REX missions made close contacts with near-Earth asteroids. And the New Horizons mission visited Arrokoth, an object in the distant Kuiper belt of the solar system.

But the Trojans near Jupiter still need to be investigated. About 10,000 of these objects have been discovered. When the first one was located, more than a century ago, astronomers began naming them after the heroes of Homer’s Iliad. The result was the general nomenclature of “Trojans”.

The mission’s name “Lucy” is a reference to the 3.2-million-year-old australopithecine skeleton discovered in 1974, which revealed secrets of human evolution. The NASA team expects the robot Lucy to do the same with the evolution of the solar system, and prehistory is a recurring theme among mission scientists.

Tom Statler, the Lucy program scientist at NASA, describes Lucy as “a planetary archaeologist” and likens her to the study of the pyramids in Egypt.

“If you want to understand how the pyramids were built, you can go there and look at the outside of them, you can scale them all,” Statler said. Doing so, however, will answer very little about how they were actually built.

“But if you can find and excavate the abandoned construction site next to the pyramids, find the tools used to build them, find the remaining blocks – the things that have been broken and molded but not used – then you will start to get a view of the inside of a pyramid and how it got there,” he said.

“That’s what we’re doing with asteroids,” he said. “We are excavating the remains from the construction site”.

The mission was born out of necessity

Thirty years ago, the concept of planetary formation was much clearer than it is today. A star had formed in the center of a spinning disk of protoplanetary material. Gradually, the material condensed and consolidated into eight planets with simple orbits (in addition to Pluto).

However, when planetary scientist Hal Levison and other theorists tried to simulate the formation of the solar system, they repeatedly ran into a problem: it was virtually impossible to build Uranus and Neptune in their current orbits. To account for these worlds, known as the ice giants, Levison, now the lead researcher on the Lucy mission, and three other researchers developed the Nice model of solar system evolution (named after the French city).

The model suggests that the giant planets formed much closer to the Sun than their current orbits, and that the increasingly eccentric orbits of Jupiter and Saturn have destabilized and reorganized the solar system. In the process, as the giant planets moved and Uranus and Neptune jumped out, they scattered the small bodies of the solar system. Some comets and asteroids were launched deep into the outer solar system, and others were ejected entirely into the Milky Way.

A small minority of scattered asteroids have been captured at two of Jupiter’s permanent Lagrange points, which are regions of space where the gravitational and orbital influences of the planet and the sun are balanced. The regions lead and follow Jupiter in its orbit. These asteroids are the Trojan swarms.

Today, the Nice model offers the prevailing understanding of how, around 4.6 billion years ago, a disk of dust and gas turned into a system of planets revolving around a sun. In addition, telescope observations of exoplanets have led to a broader scientific reassessment of how star systems, including our own, can form. Some distant stars are orbited by giant planets that are closer to them than Mercury is to our sun.

Levison came to believe that the scientific community’s ideas about planetary formation were not in agreement with the data he had. The best way to constrain variables in the Nice model would be to take into account the origins of the Trojans.

“One of the most amazing things about the Trojan population is that they are very different from each other physically, but they occupy a very small region of space,” he said. “This diversity in that small region is telling us something important about the evolution of the early days of the solar system.”

To understand the secrets held in the Trojans’ orbits, Levison needed to persuade NASA to build a spaceship to study them and determine what formed and where. The result is Lucy. His project was chosen in 2014 through NASA’s Discovery Program, in which scientists compete for proposals for smaller missions.

Studying the camera images will be an important part of Lucy’s team’s scientific efforts. Counting the number of craters located on each asteroid reveals the age of the surface of a particular object. (Older surfaces will have been hit by more impacts and will therefore show more craters). Scientists will also analyze the images for the distribution of color on asteroid surfaces, which could be an indicator of what the rocks are made of; Thermal measurements will help identify asteroid compositions and structures. The researchers will also use infrared spectra to analyze the presence of minerals, ice and organic molecules.

NASA is interested in finding primordial organic material on asteroids because, billions of years ago, they may have seeded the Earth with the chemical ingredients necessary for life.

Although the Trojans share Jupiter’s orbit, Lucy will not visit the planet. Even before the ship is launched from Earth, it will be closer to Jupiter than when visiting the Trojans.

During its 12-year mission, it will be powered by two giant solar panels that will be stored during launch and will gradually expand. Lucy’s winding trajectory will take her farther than any solar-powered spacecraft has ever flown. And it will be moving at about 10 kilometers per second at its fastest pace.

“It will be like running 10K every second,” said Olkin.

The spacecraft will be in a sophisticated orbit of loops throughout the solar system, circling the sun, borrowing Earth’s gravity to propel it into Jupiter’s orbital path at a point known as Lagrange 4. Gravity will bring it back to Earth. around the sun to Earth, whose gravitational pull will throw it away again, this time to Lagrange 5. The trajectory will be driven by the positions of the planets and gravity, which means that if nothing stops it, the spacecraft will continue on this circuit for hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of years.

Each encounter will take place at an altitude of 1000 kilometers from the surface of the Trojans. After the final flyover, depending on Lucy’s health, NASA can target future asteroids and other celestial objects for analysis.

“We’re going to collect data as we go through the Trojans,” said Olkin.

Lucy’s scientific instruments are mounted on a mobile platform attached to the spacecraft. Tracking cameras generate images for onboard computers that keep scientific instruments locked on target, regardless of the spacecraft’s position. Lucy will collect data on the complete rotation of each asteroid, some of which spin faster than others.

The probe will reach its first target – an asteroid called 52246 Donaldjohanson that lies between Mars and Jupiter, named after the discoverer of Lucy’s skeleton – in 2025. It’s not a Trojan, and this first flight is another test of the mission. During observation campaigns, scientists discovered that Donaldjohanson is probably only 100 million years old, making him one of the youngest objects in the solar system and a worthy target for exploration in its own right.

Two years later, the spacecraft will fly by the first Trojan asteroid, 3548 Eurybates, which also has a small moon, Queta. Eurybates was part of another destroyed asteroid. This origin may also explain your moon. The second target, 15094 Polymele, is the smallest of Lucy’s targets. Planetary scientists will be looking closely at its surface characteristics and density. In general, objects that formed closer to the sun are denser than objects that formed further away from it.

Then the spacecraft will fly by the asteroid 11351 Leucus, which rotates slowly, with a day lasting about 400 hours. Its shape is of particular interest. The final asteroid in the first loop of Lucy’s trajectory is 21900 Orus. Scientists are interested in the differences between their terrain and that of Euribates.

In 2028, Lucy will begin her sweep from one side of the solar system to the other, to visit the opposite swarm. After passing Earth to gain speed, the spacecraft will, in 2033, fly to 617 Patroclus and Menoetius, asteroids that revolve around a common center of mass. They are among the largest bodies of Trojans known, and scientists want to know if their pairing is a sign that they came from a farther region in the solar system, where these binary bodies are more common.

After this final meeting, the mission can expand to study more small bodies. But even if the mission ends in the 2030s, there may be another final act: Lucy will be flying through the Jovian Lagrange points and spinning back around the Earth, back and forth, back and forth. So the agency has equipped Lucy with a ‘time capsule’ of poetry, quotes and song lyrics, in the hope that future space travelers can one day reclaim the spacecraft and share with our descendants an idea of ​​what the space must have been like. life in the prehistoric eras of the 21st century.

If Lucy were to deliver data suggesting that the Trojans formed in different places, at different distances from the sun, and then moved to their current orbits, that would be corroborating evidence for the Nice model.

On the other hand, when Lucy’s main mission is complete and all the data is collected, she could reveal something totally unexpected about how the solar system evolved. That, says the mission leader, would be a good thing.

“My hope,” said Levison, “will be to look at current models of solar system formation – including my own work – and say, ‘No, it’s all wrong. It wasn’t that simple and we have to start all over again’”. / TRANSLATION OF RENATO PRELORENTZOU.