Why WHO Says Pandemic Will Last Longer Than Expected

The covid-19 pandemic “will last another year than it needs to” because the poorest countries are not getting the vaccines they need, says the WHO (World Health Organization).

Bruce Aylward, a senior WHO official, said this means the covid crisis could “easily drag deep into 2022”.

Less than 5% of Africa’s population has been vaccinated, compared to 40% on most other continents.

The UK has distributed more than 10 million vaccines to countries in need. And promised a total of 100 million.

Aylward called on rich countries to give up their places in the vaccine queue so that pharmaceutical companies can prioritize low-income countries.

According to him, rich countries need to “take an inventory” to see where they stand with their donation commitments — made, for example, during the G7 summit in June in Cornwall, in the south-east of England.

“I can say that we are not on the right path,” he said.

“Do we really need to step up, or do you know what’s going to happen? This pandemic is going to last another year than it needs to.”

The People’s Vaccine — an alliance of charities — has released new numbers suggesting that only one in seven doses promised by drug companies and rich countries is actually reaching its destinations in poorer nations.

The vast majority of covid vaccines have been given in high-income or upper-middle-income countries. Africa accounts for only 2.6% of doses administered globally.

The group of charities, which includes Oxfam and UNAids, has also criticized Canada and the UK for obtaining vaccines for their own populations through Covax, the UN-supported global program to distribute vaccines. fairly.

Official data show that earlier this year the UK received 539,370 doses of Pfizer, while Canada purchased just under one million doses of AstraZeneca.

The original idea behind Covax was that all countries could purchase vaccines through the consortium, including the rich. But most G7 countries decided not to do this when they started making their own individual deals with pharmaceutical companies.

Oxfam global health adviser Rohit Malpani acknowledged that Canada and the UK were technically entitled to obtain vaccines this way because they invested resources in the Covax initiative, but added that it was still “morally indefensible”, a both had obtained millions of doses through their own bilateral agreements.

“They shouldn’t have bought these doses from Covax,” he said.

“It’s nothing more than double-dipping (an English term that means “getting resources from two sources at the same time”), and it means that the poorest countries, which are already at the end of the queue, will wait longer.”

The UK government noted that it was one of the countries that “kick-started” Covax last year with a donation of £548 million (R$4.2 billion).

And the Canadian government was keen to emphasize that it had now stopped using Covax vaccines.

“Once it became clear that the supply we had secured through our bilateral agreements would be sufficient for the Canadian population, we transferred the doses we had purchased from Covax back to Covax so they could be redistributed to developing countries.” said Karina Gould, the country’s minister of International Development.

Covax originally intended to deliver 2 billion doses of vaccines by the end of this year, but has so far provided 371 million doses.