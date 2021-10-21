With a penalty at the end, Flamengo draws with Athletico in the semi of the Copa do Brasil – 10/20/2021

In a game of much dispute at the Arena da Baixada, Athletico and Flamengo drew 2-2, with a decisive penalty in additions, in the first match for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Thiago Maia opened the scoring, but the hosts reversed with goals from Pedro Henrique and Renato Kayzer. At 50 minutes, Rodrigo Caio received a foul in the area, the VAR took action and the referee awarded the penalty. In the collection, Pedro tied.

In a night of little imagination of Fla, Hurricane showed more organization and will, but Lucas Fasson’s hesitation, who made the foul on the red-black defender, was decisive. Next Wednesday (28), the teams define their place in the final at Maracanã.

Next Saturday (23), Fla faces rival Fluminense, at 7pm, at Maracanã, for the Brazilian Nationals. On the same day, the Atleticans visit Fortaleza, at 7:15 pm, in Castelão.

Athletico turns around and makes it easy

The owners of the house tried to stifle the opponent’s ball and even succeeded in the mission. When it came to creating, however, the team showed few alternatives to attack Fla, which blocked Abner’s ascents and made life difficult for athletes in the first half. The team competed a lot and went up a lot in production in the final stage. In a set-piece, the team reached a tie with Pedro Henrique and was awarded for the delivery. When it was better on the field, Hurricane turned into a header by Renato Kayzer. The tie at the end was a bitter punishment for the Atleticans.

Flamengo in bad night

Even without counting some of its main stars, Flamengo was a predictable team in the capital of Paraná. With a midfield on a night with little production, the team did not find creative outlets and could not match their will. Renato filled the team with front men, but Rubro-negro didn’t have the organization to threaten Santos’ goal. In the end, Fasson’s penalty saved the crimson night.

Michael is in danger

Striker Michael was the player who most threatened Athletico. In addition to being the team’s best relief, the 19 shirt was relentless in recomposing and putting pressure on defenders. On the left side, he managed to open the defense in a game with little space and a lot of physical contact. Faced with the team’s poor performance, he was one of those chosen to leave the field early.

Gabigol continues in the drought

With the drought in Curitiba, Gabigol completed seven games without scoring for the team. The shirt 9 was important when it came to forcing the rival defenders to give the kick, but it failed in some decision-making. Without Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique, the top scorer was also not well equipped and had little approach to his teammates. With pain in his right ankle, he was replaced by Pedro.

Chronology

On minute 14, Thiago Maia took advantage of the ball kicked by Gabriel and scored. In the check, the VAR validated the goal. Two minutes into the second half, Pedro Henrique went up more than the defense and headed without a chance for Diego Alves. At 25, Abner crossed and Kayzer, also head, turned. At 54, Pedro hit a penalty and tied.

stubbornness

This is the third consecutive time that the two rubro-negros face each other in the Copa do Brasil. In 2019, two draws and a vacancy for Hurricane, which won on penalties and went to the semifinals. A year later, Fla won both games and went to the quarterfinals.

Gift for the fan

After Flamengo warmed up, Gabigol went to the stands and gave his coat to a small athletic supporter, who was thrilled with the gift.

Homage

Before the ball rolled, defensive midfielder Erick was honored for the milestone of 100 games achieved with the Hurricane shirt. The player received a plaque and a commemorative shirt.

DATASHEET

ATHLETIC X FLAMENGO

Date: 10/20/2021

Location: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)

Time: 9:30 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Luiz Flávio de Oliveira (SP)

assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP)

VAR: José Claudio Rocha Filho (SP)

Goals: Thiago Maia, at 14 minutes of the first half; Pedro Henrique, two minutes into the second half; Renato Kayzer, 25 minutes into the second half; Pedro, in the 54th minute of the second half.

Yellow cards: Andreas Pereira, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira (FLA); Leo Cittadini, Canesin, Fasson (ATH)

Red cards: –

Athletic: Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nico Hernández (Lucas Fasson); Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini (Fernando Canesin) and Abner; Terans (Jader), Nikão and Renato Kayzer (Pedro Rocha). Technician: Alberto Valentine

Flamengo: Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira, Filipe Luís; Arão, Thiago Maia (Diego), Andreas (Kenedy), Everton Ribeiro; Michael (Vitinho) and Gabigol (Pedro). Technician: Renato Gaucho