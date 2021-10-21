With Arboleda, Miranda and Léo at his disposal, Ceni will have “problem” to climb São Paulo’s defense | São Paulo

Coach Rogério Ceni has a challenge to escalate the defense of São Paulo to next Sunday, at 6:15 pm, against Red Bull Bragantino, away from home, for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship.

That’s because this will be the first time the coach will have the three main defenders of the squad at his disposal: Miranda, Léo and Arboleda.

In the first two games in charge of Tricolor, Ceni used two different combinations due to the circumstances. In the debut, in the tie with Ceará, the main duo was Miranda and Léo. Arboleda was with the Ecuador team.

In the last second, in the victory over Corinthians, Miranda was suspended, and the Ecuadorian returned. With that, the chosen ones were Arboleda and Léo. They did the job, and São Paulo didn’t concede a goal from their rival.

1 of 3 Miranda and Arboleda in a match for São Paulo — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Miranda and Arboleda in a match for São Paulo — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

With the three defenders on the rise, Rogério Ceni will have to choose to remove one of them from the starting lineup if he remains in the formation with four defenders.

The coach, however, could surprise and start Sunday’s confrontation with a line of three defenders. In this way, the trio would return to acting again. Under Crespo’s command, they had a long following in this tactical disposition.

Another option would be for the defense duo to be formed by Arboleda and Miranda, with Léo acting on the left flank, their original role. However, Reinaldo was the starter in both games under Ceni’s command and was highlighted against Corinthians. Must not leave the team.

2 of 3 Léo, from São Paulo, is chased by Argentine Zaracho, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF Léo, from São Paulo, is chased by Argentine Zaracho, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

During the week, with training closed to the press, Ceni gave no indication that he could make this change. With the week free for training, the expectation is that several formations will be tested.

What should be the defense of São Paulo with Miranda, Léo and Arboleda available?

Before facing Bragantino, São Paulo will still have three more training sessions at the Barra Funda CT, all at 10am.

For this match, the coach will not have Luan and William, injured, and has the doubts of Rigoni and Calleri, who have less serious injuries. Igor Vinicius and Galeano can return.

