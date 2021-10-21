With Everton Cebolinha’s own goal and Sané’s show, Bayern Munich beats Benfica for the Champions League

Bayern Munich thrashed Benfica in Lisbon for the third round of the Champions League. By scoring 4-0, the German team maintained its unbeaten record in the competition with two goals by Leroy Sané, one by Lewandowski and the other against by Everton Cebolinha.

In the first stage, Bayern Munich managed to be better than Benfica in the offensive field. The Bavarian team’s best chance came at the end of the first half, in the 43rd minute, when Robert Lewandowski put the ball into the net, but the goal was disallowed.

The second stage encountered a strong Bayern attack early on, and went after a goal. After receiving a launch, Coman hit a cross into the area when Muller scored. Upon review, the VAR encountered Coman’s offside in play.

With the tie on the scoreboard, Bayern Munich continued in attack to seek their goal. The team made its first free kick by Leroy Sané in the 25th minute, and extended it with an own goal by the Brazilian Everton Cebolinha in the 35th minute.

​Towards the end of the match, the Bavarian team went on the attack to get a rout on the scoreboard. On minute 37, Sané made an excellent move for Lewandowski’s goal. Afterwards, in the 39th minute, the German scored again with a beautiful goal.

Benfica will face Vizela for the Primeira Liga this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT). Bayern, in turn, will face Hoffenheim at 10:30h (GMT) in the Bundesliga.