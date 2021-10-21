With FalleN and TACO, only 12 Major winners will compete in the PGL Stockholm | DRAFT5

In addition to having already won a Major, the two Brazilians are also part of the list of athletes who have already won a competition in the Valve one more time. Besides the two of them, Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer is another who has already won two editions of the competition. They are surpassed by the quintet of Danes, who are the biggest Major winners in the history of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.