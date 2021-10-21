With FalleN and TACO, only 12 Major winners will compete in the PGL Stockholm | DRAFT5

Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo, Epitacio”TACO” de Melo and ten other names that will be present in the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 are the only winners of an event endorsed by Valve who will compete in the competition that will start next Tuesday (26).
In addition to having already won a Major, the two Brazilians are also part of the list of athletes who have already won a competition in the Valve one more time. Besides the two of them, Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer is another who has already won two editions of the competition. They are surpassed by the quintet of Danes, who are the biggest Major winners in the history of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
Another interesting data regarding the winners of Majors and to PGL it refers to the organizations that will be in the dispute. That’s because the number is even more select, with only four teams that managed to qualify for Sweden having already won a tournament in the Valve. While Ninjas in Pajamas, Gambit and Virtus.pro won an edition, the astralis leads with four achievements.
See the list of players who have already won a Major and are fighting for a new title in Sweden:
|Player
|Major defeated
|Abay “Hobbit” Khassenov
|PGL Major Kraków 2017
|Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip
|ELEAGUE Major Boston 2018
|Richard “shox” Papillon
|DreamHack Winter 2014
|Dan “apEX” Madesclaire
|DreamHack Open Cluj-Napoca 2015
|Epitacio “TACO” of Melo
|MLG Major Championship Columbus 2016 and
ESL One Cologne 2016
|Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo
| MLG Major Championship Columbus 2016 and
ESL One Cologne 2016
|Emil “Magisk” Reif
|FACEIT Major London 2018, IEM Katowice Major 2019
and StarLadder Berlin Major 2019
|Nicolai “device” Reedtz
|ELEAGUE Major Atlanta 2017, FACEIT Major London 2018,
IEM Katowice Major 2019 and StarLadder Berlin Major 2019
|Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen
| ELEAGUE Major Atlanta 2017, FACEIT Major London 2018,
IEM Katowice Major 2019 and StarLadder Berlin Major 2019
|Andreas “Xyp9x” Hojsleth
| ELEAGUE Major Atlanta 2017, FACEIT Major London 2018,
IEM Katowice Major 2019 and StarLadder Berlin Major 2019
|Luke “glaive” Rossander
| ELEAGUE Major Atlanta 2017, FACEIT Major London 2018,
IEM Katowice Major 2019 and StarLadder Berlin Major 2019