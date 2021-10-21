With FIFA’s approval, Copa Paulista will test the “light” version of the VAR | São Paulo Cup

This Wednesday, the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) released the quarterfinals table for the Copa Paulista and announced that it will experiment with the use of the “VAR Light” in the knockout of the competition.
The resource is endorsed by FIFA and CBF and has been led by the entity in an attempt to take the assistant video referee to as many competitions as possible, reducing operating costs. From the professional tournaments organized by the São Paulo Federation, until then only Paulistão and Serie A2 knockout had had the resource, but with the standard version adopted throughout Brazil.
Until now, the VAR feature had only been used in Paulistão and in the final stretch of the A2 Series in competitions organized by the FPF — Photo: Rodrigo Corsi/Paulistão
At the VAR Light uses only four cameras per match, making the model more accessible to competitions that generate less revenue. Usually, games have at least eight cameras with different angles to assist in checking the moves.
The use of the technology in this version will be presented to the clubs and referees teams in a meeting at the FPF headquarters this Thursday. The model starts to be used in the round of next weekend.
The quarterfinals of the Copa Paulista start on Saturday, with two games. Two other matches take place on Sunday and the return matches will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. see below the competition quarter finals table:
- 11am – Votuporanguense x Portuguese – Arena Plínio Marin
- 3pm – São Caetano x XV de Piracicaba – Anacleto Campanella Stadium
- 11am – EC São Bernardo x São Bernardo – Primeiro de Maio Stadium
- 3pm – Northwest x Botafogo-SP – Fonte Luminosa Arena
- 20h – Portuguese x Votuporanguense – Canindé
- 20h – XV de Piracicaba x São Caetano – Barão de Serra Negra Stadium
Wednesday October 27th
- 19h – Botafogo-SP x Northwest – Santa Cruz Stadium
- 19h – São Bernardo x EC São Bernardo – Primeiro de Maio Stadium
The first phase of the Copa Paulista did not have the presence of an audience in the stadiums — Photo: Neto Bonvino/EC São Bento
The fans’ return to the stadiums in the Copa Paulista will take place from the quarter-final stage onwards, with permission for up to 50% of the stadiums’ capacity to be present.
Ticket sales will be the responsibility of the teams responsible for each match and hygiene protocols, such as the use of masks, presentation of proof of vaccination or negative test for Covid-19 will be maintained.