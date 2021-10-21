With Gaciba under pressure, CBF’s management is studying the release of VAR audios on capital bids

According to the ESPN Brazil, dissemination of VAR audios would be in the style made by Conmebol at Libertadores

With the head of arbitration of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), Leonardo Gaciba, more pressured than ever, the board of the entity studies disclose the audios of capital bids analyzed by the VAR in games of Brazilian championship and of the Brazil’s Cup.

According to the ESPN Brazil, the idea is under study behind the scenes of the Confederation, but there is still no set deadline for this to start happening.

The information was initially released by the globoesporte.com.

According to people interviewed, there is a wing of the CBF that advocates immediate disclosure, while another prefers more caution and preliminary studies beforehand. Nonetheless, everyone is in agreement on the need for this to happen in this final stretch of the season.

Also according to the report, the disclosure it would be in the same style made by Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) in the Libertadores games, Copa Sudamericana and World Cup qualifiers.

In Conmebol videos, the most important moves analyzed by the VAR are shown, accompanied by the audio of the referee and field and the operators of the video technology, as well as all the dialogues that take place until the final decision is made.

VAR was in action at Morumbi Gazette Press

The same model is also adopted by MLS, the football league of the United States and Canada.



That is: audios of all the bids reviewed by the VAR in the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil would not be released, but only those of moments considered capital in the matches.

The decision to open the conversations came from the CBF board, at a time when the entity’s arbitration command has been much questioned by directors of virtually all clubs.

In the last matches of the Brazilian Nationals and the Copa do Brasil, there were many moves that generated a lot of controversy, such as those that occurred recently in Flamengo x Cuiabá (supposed penalty not given for the cariocas) and Ceará x Palmeiras (annulment of the Paulistas’ goal for offside ).



