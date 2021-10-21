With goal at the end, Juventus beat Zenit in Russia and keep 100% in Group H of Champions | Champions League

Juventus suffered, but got their third win in the Champions League 2021/22 . The Italians won the three points with a 1-0 victory over Zenit, in St. Petersburg, this Wednesday, in a game valid for the third round of Group H. The goal of the match was scored by the Swede Dejan Kulusevski, in the 41st minute of the second half.

The Russian team, which had four Brazilians on the field (Douglas Santos, Wendel, Claudinho and Malcolm), played a balanced game and nearly failed to hold the Turin team, which had left-back Alex Sandro, of the Brazilian national team, on the field. .

1 of 1 Kulusevski celebrates goal over Zenit with Juventus players — Photo: Reuters Kulusevski celebrates goal over Zenit with Juventus players — Photo: Reuters

The victory keeps Velha Senhora with 100% success in the Champions League, with nine points won in three rounds. In second place is Chelsea, who beat Malmö by 4-0 also on Wednesday and has six points. Zenit comes next, with three points. The Swedish team is the key lantern, still without scoring.