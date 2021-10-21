With several embezzlements, see Inter’s probable line-up, where to watch and match schedule against Bragantino

After losing 1-0 to Palmeiras away from home last Sunday, Inter tries to rediscover the path of victories in the Brasileirão facing Bragantino this Thursday, 20h, in Beira-Rio, in a late game that coach Diego Aguirre will have to live with a series of embezzlements.

Daniel and Cadorini due to injury, in addition to suspended Heitor and Edenilson, are out. Bruno Méndez and Lindoso will still be reevaluated for muscle problems so that, at least, they can be alternatives on the bench. Colorado is 7th with 39 points, while Bragantino is 5th with 42.

Probable Inter

Marcelo Lomba; Saravia, Gabriel Mercado, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso (Johnny), Mauricio, Taison and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.

Probable Bragantino

Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Edimar; Emiliano Martínez, Eric Ramires and Pedrinho; Helinho, Cuello and Hurtado.

Schedule

Thursday (21), at 8 pm, at Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre.

Streaming

Premiere announces the live stream.

Arbitration

Marielson Alves Silva, assisted by Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos and Elicarlos Franco de Oliveira (Trio from Bahia). VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG).